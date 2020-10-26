Property: The current state of coastal vs inland home prices in South Africa

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:40
WCED reaches out to COSATU
Today with Kieno Kammies
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Rich Preston
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 pay days to get through a tough festive season
Today with Kieno Kammies
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran - Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jenny Morris
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 12:10
CHARL KINNEAR ALLEGED KILLER IN COURT
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
CSA crisis: Mass board resignations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lungani Zama
Today at 12:23
NTA heads to court to force govt to pay relief fund
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
More victims step forward with sexual abuse claims against Bo-Kaap brothers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
The rental economy is booming internationally - can we expect the same in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mthokozisi "HP" Nozibele - customer care manager at Teljoy SA
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: w marriage and civil union laws signed in by Ramaphosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Lewis Hamilton usurps Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Charlen Raymond
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Future NEXT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 19:33
Other People’s MoneyZOOM: Tony Kgoroge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tony Kgoroge
