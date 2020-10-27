Tourism: How tourism recovery is key to turning around the economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Cell C is shutting down its network, but don't worry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Today at 06:55
The real face of GBV in farmland SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Senzo murder kingpin still free
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerrie Nel - Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForum
Today at 07:20
Strategy to entice MICE to Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:38
Why locust are swarming in Karoo/Eastern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Frances Duncan - Professor Of School Of Animal, Plant And Environmental Sciences at Wits University
Today at 08:07
Will making alcohol more expensive address excess?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Cricket SA: The greatest show on earth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 08:45
Get your will drawn up for free during National Wills Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Meyer de Waal - Specialist in estates, Director at MDW Incorporated
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Campaign launch for REAL Reform for early childhood development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Afrikaans- It's history & relevance in SA 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Hein Willemse
Today at 10:33
Afrikaans and its relevance continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
New School Educating future young entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Lategan
Today at 11:16
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused court appearance-EWN court crossing TBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Nnete Modise Bursary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth The man implicated in the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear has also been linked to an attempted hit on a prominent Cape To... 26 October 2020 7:18 PM
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law. 26 October 2020 3:39 PM
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit pri... 26 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community. 26 October 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital. 26 October 2020 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”. 26 October 2020 7:34 PM
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt. 26 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Tourism: How tourism recovery is key to turning around the economy

Tourism: How tourism recovery is key to turning around the economy

27 October 2020 5:06 AM

Tourism is a key sector, its recovery can aid a turn around needed in the economy. Ahead of the mid-term budget policy statement, Africa chats to the Chief Operating Officer of Tourvest IME about what more the government should do to be a catalyst of growth in the sector.

Guest: Thembi Kunene-Msimang, COO at Tourvest IME

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Tourism: How tourism recovery is key to turning around the economy


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries

27 October 2020 6:13 AM

Exposed to industrial risks such as environmental pollution, contamination and health impacts; the lack of genuine engagement and communication between industries, government and local communities breeds distrust. Llewellyn Leonard, Professor of Environmental Science at the University of South Africa discusses what needs to be done to change that.

Guest: Llewellyn Leonard, Professor Environmental Science at UNISA

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acting president Williams and five CSA board members tender resignations

26 October 2020 6:05 AM

Cricket SA acting president Beresford Williams and five other board members have stepped down. Zaahier Adams, IOL Sports Correspondent talks to Africa Melane about the resignations that come after the board met to discuss the best way forward for the organisation.
Guest: Zaahier Adams, IOL Sports Correspondent
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Acting president Williams and five CSA board members tender resignations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge shut down for breaking lockdown rules

26 October 2020 5:28 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: The current state of coastal vs inland home prices in South Africa

26 October 2020 5:02 AM

Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties, Esteani Marx talks to Africa about their latest residential property index, showing the current state of South Africa’s housing market and the growth of the country’s coastal towns.

Guest: Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at Lightstone 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Property: The current state of coastal vs inland home prices in South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Miss South Africa 2020

23 October 2020 6:04 AM

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation chats to Early

Breakfast with Africa Melane about the 62nd edition of Miss South Africa pageant.

Guest: Stephanie Weil, CEO at Miss South Africa Organisation

Topic: Miss South Africa 2020

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

23 October 2020 5:34 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden, meet for their second and final debate of the presidential election campaign. Retired US diplomat and Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector speaks to Africa Melane.

Guest: Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, Retired US diploma 

Host: Africa Melane

Topics: Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen - Napping and walking

23 October 2020 5:19 AM

Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen takes us through this week's most fascinating fitness news and finds, from around the world.  From training tips for US soldiers to the rise of "awe walks", what budget-friendly fitness secret British royalty uses, and even which piece of fitness equipment has been recalled, Liezel has the fitness info download for you.

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, KFM Mornings host at KFM

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen - Napping and walking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Veld fires that ravaged Free State, Northern Cape, calls to declare areas affected disaster areas

22 October 2020 6:13 AM

Widespread veld fires that started in the Free State have destroyed livestock game and vegetation, leaving some farmers destitute. The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture has called to declare areas ravaged by the fires in the Free State as disaster areas

Guest: William Bulwane, Free State MEC for Agriculture and Acting-provincial premier

Topic: Veld fires that ravaged Free State, Northern Cape, calls to declare areas affected disaster areas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MPs debate Pres. Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

22 October 2020 5:40 AM

Members of Parliament debated the COVID-19 economic recovery plan that President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled last week. Unpacking points and criticisms raised by opposing parties, Political Analyst Ralph Mathekga chats to Africa Melane

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Host: Africa Melane

Topics: MPs debate Pres. Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

Business Opinion Politics

Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse

Local

How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges

Business

Senzo Meyiwa’s family believe his murder may have been premeditated

27 October 2020 6:23 AM

SA’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 19k mark

27 October 2020 5:58 AM

Australia's virus epicentre records second day with no cases

27 October 2020 5:23 AM

