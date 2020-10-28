Finance: Getting your matters in order in National Wills Week

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb. 29 October 2020 7:37 PM
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you! 29 October 2020 3:18 PM
Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan. 29 October 2020 1:48 PM
View all Local
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:08 PM
View all Politics
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozo... 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
View all Business
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker. 28 October 2020 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Finance: Getting your matters in order in National Wills Week

Finance: Getting your matters in order in National Wills Week

28 October 2020 5:10 AM

Good estate planning is a critical aspect to your financial planning. Each year, National Wills Week encourages South Africans to put their matters in order. Eunice Masipa is the director of Masipa Attorneys and is a member of the Law Society of South Africa’s House of Constituents.

Guest: Eunice Masipa, Director at Masipa Attorneys 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Finance: Getting your matters in order in National Wills Week


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism

29 October 2020 6:04 AM

Prasa has been given R900-million to deal with theft and vandalism that have limited its capacity to deliver a fully effective service. Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure received a briefing on its plans to deal with the damage. Committee chair, Kenneth Moeimang joins Africa to discuss this smart plan which includes the use of drones.

Guest:  Kenneth Moeimang, Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure chairperson 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTBPS: Wage-freeze for public servants

29 October 2020 5:26 AM

In the MTBPS, Finance Min, Mboweni, laid out plans to freeze public sector wages for the next three years to help cut its salary bill. Mining and labour analyst discusses the potential likely outfall between the African National Congress (ANC)-led government and its labour union alliance partners.
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining & Labour Analyst
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: MTBPS: Wage-freeze for public servants

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week

29 October 2020 5:04 AM

A common cause of death in South Africa, one in four of us could have a stroke but being active helps to reduce our risk. Dana Govender, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa's Health Promotions Manager chats to Africa about why they are encouraging more South Africans to use being active this year as a form of prevention.


Guest: Dana Govender, Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tracker warns thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars

28 October 2020 6:03 AM

Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker speaks to Africa about a new scam - customers are being contacted by thieves who pose as technicians working for the company.

Guest: Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Tracker warns thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Bongani Bongo step aside?

28 October 2020 5:32 AM

ANC MP Bongani Bongo has confirmed he will appear in court in Mpumalanga next week. Following an ANC NEC decision in August that all party members who are facing charges of corruptions will step aside, Africa speaks to Ongama Mtimka about what the implications are with the warrant for the MP's arrest

 

Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Will Bongani Bongo step aside?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries

27 October 2020 6:13 AM

Exposed to industrial risks such as environmental pollution, contamination and health impacts; the lack of genuine engagement and communication between industries, government and local communities breeds distrust. Llewellyn Leonard, Professor of Environmental Science at the University of South Africa discusses what needs to be done to change that.

Guest: Llewellyn Leonard, Professor Environmental Science at UNISA

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism: How tourism recovery is key to turning around the economy

27 October 2020 5:06 AM

Tourism is a key sector, its recovery can aid a turn around needed in the economy. Ahead of the mid-term budget policy statement, Africa chats to the Chief Operating Officer of Tourvest IME about what more the government should do to be a catalyst of growth in the sector.

Guest: Thembi Kunene-Msimang, COO at Tourvest IME

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Tourism: How tourism recovery is key to turning around the economy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acting president Williams and five CSA board members tender resignations

26 October 2020 6:05 AM

Cricket SA acting president Beresford Williams and five other board members have stepped down. Zaahier Adams, IOL Sports Correspondent talks to Africa Melane about the resignations that come after the board met to discuss the best way forward for the organisation.
Guest: Zaahier Adams, IOL Sports Correspondent
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Acting president Williams and five CSA board members tender resignations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge shut down for breaking lockdown rules

26 October 2020 5:28 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)

World

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

Business

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

Business

EWN Highlights

Zille must learn to live with low political profile - Ex-DA Fedco chair Gibson

29 October 2020 7:24 PM

Saudi Arabia 'strongly condemns' knife attack in France

29 October 2020 6:46 PM

Blowout US GDP report offers boon to Trump amid pandemic

29 October 2020 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA