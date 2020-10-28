ANC MP Bongani Bongo has confirmed he will appear in court in Mpumalanga next week. Following an ANC NEC decision in August that all party members who are facing charges of corruptions will step aside, Africa speaks to Ongama Mtimka about what the implications are with the warrant for the MP's arrest
Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Will Bongani Bongo step aside?
Prasa has been given R900-million to deal with theft and vandalism that have limited its capacity to deliver a fully effective service. Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure received a briefing on its plans to deal with the damage. Committee chair, Kenneth Moeimang joins Africa to discuss this smart plan which includes the use of drones.
Guest: Kenneth Moeimang, Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure chairperson
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism
In the MTBPS, Finance Min, Mboweni, laid out plans to freeze public sector wages for the next three years to help cut its salary bill. Mining and labour analyst discusses the potential likely outfall between the African National Congress (ANC)-led government and its labour union alliance partners.
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining & Labour Analyst
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: MTBPS: Wage-freeze for public servants
A common cause of death in South Africa, one in four of us could have a stroke but being active helps to reduce our risk. Dana Govender, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa's Health Promotions Manager chats to Africa about why they are encouraging more South Africans to use being active this year as a form of prevention.
Guest: Dana Govender, Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week
Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker speaks to Africa about a new scam - customers are being contacted by thieves who pose as technicians working for the company.
Guest: Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Tracker warns thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars
Good estate planning is a critical aspect to your financial planning. Each year, National Wills Week encourages South Africans to put their matters in order. Eunice Masipa is the director of Masipa Attorneys and is a member of the Law Society of South Africa’s House of Constituents.
Guest: Eunice Masipa, Director at Masipa Attorneys
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Finance: Getting your matters in order in National Wills Week
Exposed to industrial risks such as environmental pollution, contamination and health impacts; the lack of genuine engagement and communication between industries, government and local communities breeds distrust. Llewellyn Leonard, Professor of Environmental Science at the University of South Africa discusses what needs to be done to change that.
Guest: Llewellyn Leonard, Professor Environmental Science at UNISA
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries
Tourism is a key sector, its recovery can aid a turn around needed in the economy. Ahead of the mid-term budget policy statement, Africa chats to the Chief Operating Officer of Tourvest IME about what more the government should do to be a catalyst of growth in the sector.
Guest: Thembi Kunene-Msimang, COO at Tourvest IME
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Tourism: How tourism recovery is key to turning around the economy
Cricket SA acting president Beresford Williams and five other board members have stepped down. Zaahier Adams, IOL Sports Correspondent talks to Africa Melane about the resignations that come after the board met to discuss the best way forward for the organisation.
Guest: Zaahier Adams, IOL Sports Correspondent
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Acting president Williams and five CSA board members tender resignations