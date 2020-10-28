Tracker warns thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
125
Today at 05:10
Top-up grants for caregivers must continue, Black Sash approaches High Court
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Arielle Scher - Attorney at Centre For Applied Legal Studies
Guests
Arielle Scher - Attorney at Centre For Applied Legal Studies
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Ladles of Love embark on quest for "mountain of sandwiches"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
125
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [topic goes here ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: DA congress in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
125
Today at 07:20
Unhealthy level of E coli in Milnerton lagoon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
125
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: LesDaChef
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lesego Semenya
Guests
Lesego Semenya
125
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Ooh Fudge
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zulfa Cassiem
Guests
Zulfa Cassiem
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up