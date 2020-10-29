Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Join us for a trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nobuhle Mahlasela
Today at 17:05
Financial Mail ANALYSIS: Jooste hit with R122m fine for warning ex-Springbok prop, chauffeur to sell Steinhoff
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Bulls v Stormers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Stellenbosch farmer leading the way in regenerative farming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McIntosh - owner/founder at Farmer Angus
Today at 18:09
Eskom interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Calib Cassim - CFO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Rowdy Bags
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Young - MD at Rowdy Bags
Latest Local
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why? The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'. 30 October 2020 2:41 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
View all Politics
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.' 30 October 2020 6:33 AM
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in. 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week

Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week

29 October 2020 5:04 AM

A common cause of death in South Africa, one in four of us could have a stroke but being active helps to reduce our risk. Dana Govender, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa's Health Promotions Manager chats to Africa about why they are encouraging more South Africans to use being active this year as a form of prevention.


Guest: Dana Govender, Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Soweto Derby

30 October 2020 6:06 AM

Soweto Derby, the most fiercely contested matches in African football are starting this weekend. Ahead of the game Africa catches up with Marks Maponyane, the Soweto born and best loved former football player who has played for both Kaizer Chief and Orlando Pirates, who is his pick for the win?
Guests: Marks Maponyane
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Soweto Derby

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top-up grants for caregivers must continue, Black Sash approaches High Court

30 October 2020 5:20 AM

CALS is approaching the Pretoria High Court on behalf of the Black Sash Trust to challenge the decision to end top-up COVID-19 grants. Ariella Scher, Attorney at the Centre for Applied Studies joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss Black Sash's court application.
Guest: Ariella Scher, Attorney at Centre For Applied Legal Studies
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Top-up grants for caregivers must continue, Black Sash approaches High Court 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  The truths about hotpod yoga

30 October 2020 5:09 AM

Things heat up in fitness trends, with a hot new take on a favored workout around the world. Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen lays out the truths about a fitness class in a 37 degree-heated oversized bouncy castle-  Hotpod yoga, in this week's Fitness segment!
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  The truths about hotpod yoga

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism

29 October 2020 6:04 AM

Prasa has been given R900-million to deal with theft and vandalism that have limited its capacity to deliver a fully effective service. Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure received a briefing on its plans to deal with the damage. Committee chair, Kenneth Moeimang joins Africa to discuss this smart plan which includes the use of drones.

Guest:  Kenneth Moeimang, Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure chairperson 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTBPS: Wage-freeze for public servants

29 October 2020 5:26 AM

In the MTBPS, Finance Min, Mboweni, laid out plans to freeze public sector wages for the next three years to help cut its salary bill. Mining and labour analyst discusses the potential likely outfall between the African National Congress (ANC)-led government and its labour union alliance partners.
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining & Labour Analyst
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: MTBPS: Wage-freeze for public servants

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tracker warns thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars

28 October 2020 6:03 AM

Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker speaks to Africa about a new scam - customers are being contacted by thieves who pose as technicians working for the company.

Guest: Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Tracker warns thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Bongani Bongo step aside?

28 October 2020 5:32 AM

ANC MP Bongani Bongo has confirmed he will appear in court in Mpumalanga next week. Following an ANC NEC decision in August that all party members who are facing charges of corruptions will step aside, Africa speaks to Ongama Mtimka about what the implications are with the warrant for the MP's arrest

 

Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Will Bongani Bongo step aside?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Getting your matters in order in National Wills Week

28 October 2020 5:10 AM

Good estate planning is a critical aspect to your financial planning. Each year, National Wills Week encourages South Africans to put their matters in order. Eunice Masipa is the director of Masipa Attorneys and is a member of the Law Society of South Africa’s House of Constituents.

Guest: Eunice Masipa, Director at Masipa Attorneys 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Finance: Getting your matters in order in National Wills Week

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries

27 October 2020 6:13 AM

Exposed to industrial risks such as environmental pollution, contamination and health impacts; the lack of genuine engagement and communication between industries, government and local communities breeds distrust. Llewellyn Leonard, Professor of Environmental Science at the University of South Africa discusses what needs to be done to change that.

Guest: Llewellyn Leonard, Professor Environmental Science at UNISA

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Driver' on N2 filmed sitting on passenger seat with nobody driving

Local

[WATCH] EFF's Julius Malema on why he uses white lawyers rather than black

Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC committee in the North West looks to oust 8 officials

30 October 2020 4:36 PM

Detective implicated in Nathaniel Julies' murder set for another bail attempt

30 October 2020 4:19 PM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to take stand at Zondo Inquiry next week

30 October 2020 3:24 PM

