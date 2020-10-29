In the MTBPS, Finance Min, Mboweni, laid out plans to freeze public sector wages for the next three years to help cut its salary bill. Mining and labour analyst discusses the potential likely outfall between the African National Congress (ANC)-led government and its labour union alliance partners.
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining & Labour Analyst
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: MTBPS: Wage-freeze for public servants
Soweto Derby, the most fiercely contested matches in African football are starting this weekend. Ahead of the game Africa catches up with Marks Maponyane, the Soweto born and best loved former football player who has played for both Kaizer Chief and Orlando Pirates, who is his pick for the win?
Guests: Marks Maponyane
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Soweto Derby
CALS is approaching the Pretoria High Court on behalf of the Black Sash Trust to challenge the decision to end top-up COVID-19 grants. Ariella Scher, Attorney at the Centre for Applied Studies joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss Black Sash's court application.
Guest: Ariella Scher, Attorney at Centre For Applied Legal Studies
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Top-up grants for caregivers must continue, Black Sash approaches High Court
Things heat up in fitness trends, with a hot new take on a favored workout around the world. Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen lays out the truths about a fitness class in a 37 degree-heated oversized bouncy castle- Hotpod yoga, in this week's Fitness segment!
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – The truths about hotpod yoga
Prasa has been given R900-million to deal with theft and vandalism that have limited its capacity to deliver a fully effective service. Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure received a briefing on its plans to deal with the damage. Committee chair, Kenneth Moeimang joins Africa to discuss this smart plan which includes the use of drones.
Guest: Kenneth Moeimang, Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure chairperson
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism
A common cause of death in South Africa, one in four of us could have a stroke but being active helps to reduce our risk. Dana Govender, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa's Health Promotions Manager chats to Africa about why they are encouraging more South Africans to use being active this year as a form of prevention.
Guest: Dana Govender, Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week
Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker speaks to Africa about a new scam - customers are being contacted by thieves who pose as technicians working for the company.
Guest: Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Tracker warns thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars
ANC MP Bongani Bongo has confirmed he will appear in court in Mpumalanga next week. Following an ANC NEC decision in August that all party members who are facing charges of corruptions will step aside, Africa speaks to Ongama Mtimka about what the implications are with the warrant for the MP's arrest
Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Will Bongani Bongo step aside?
Good estate planning is a critical aspect to your financial planning. Each year, National Wills Week encourages South Africans to put their matters in order. Eunice Masipa is the director of Masipa Attorneys and is a member of the Law Society of South Africa’s House of Constituents.
Guest: Eunice Masipa, Director at Masipa Attorneys
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Finance: Getting your matters in order in National Wills Week
Exposed to industrial risks such as environmental pollution, contamination and health impacts; the lack of genuine engagement and communication between industries, government and local communities breeds distrust. Llewellyn Leonard, Professor of Environmental Science at the University of South Africa discusses what needs to be done to change that.
Guest: Llewellyn Leonard, Professor Environmental Science at UNISA
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries