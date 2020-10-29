PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism

A common cause of death in South Africa, one in four of us could have a stroke but being active helps to reduce our risk. Dana Govender, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa's Health Promotions Manager chats to Africa about why they are encouraging more South Africans to use being active this year as a form of prevention.





Guest: Dana Govender, Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week

