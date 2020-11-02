Bitprop is a start-up piloting in South Africa that connects investors to community property owners within informal settlements. Their head architect, Claire du Trevou speaks to Africa about facilitating the development of affordable housing infrastructure and managing the financial returns of investors and homeowners.
Guest: Claire du Trevou, Head Architect at Bitprop
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Bitprop, how micro property development could transform townships
The DA has adopted a resolution to end farm murders as part of it's party policy. The party will now push for the government to declare farm murders a hate crime with harsher. Social worker and activist Nigel Branken speak to Africa Melane about some of the myths and misconceptions around farm murders.
Guest: Nigel Branken, Social Commentator and Activist
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime
After completing a two day virtual conference, the DA yesterday elected John Steenhuisen to lead the party for the next three years. National spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, speaks to Africa about its new leaders and some of the congress resolutions that were decided upon during the conference.
Guest: Solly Malatsi, National Spokesperson at DA
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: DA Congress elects new party leader
Soweto Derby, the most fiercely contested matches in African football are starting this weekend. Ahead of the game Africa catches up with Marks Maponyane, the Soweto born and best loved former football player who has played for both Kaizer Chief and Orlando Pirates, who is his pick for the win?
Guests: Marks Maponyane
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Soweto Derby
CALS is approaching the Pretoria High Court on behalf of the Black Sash Trust to challenge the decision to end top-up COVID-19 grants. Ariella Scher, Attorney at the Centre for Applied Studies joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss Black Sash's court application.
Guest: Ariella Scher, Attorney at Centre For Applied Legal Studies
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Top-up grants for caregivers must continue, Black Sash approaches High Court
Things heat up in fitness trends, with a hot new take on a favored workout around the world. Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen lays out the truths about a fitness class in a 37 degree-heated oversized bouncy castle- Hotpod yoga, in this week's Fitness segment!
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – The truths about hotpod yoga
Prasa has been given R900-million to deal with theft and vandalism that have limited its capacity to deliver a fully effective service. Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure received a briefing on its plans to deal with the damage. Committee chair, Kenneth Moeimang joins Africa to discuss this smart plan which includes the use of drones.
Guest: Kenneth Moeimang, Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure chairperson
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism
In the MTBPS, Finance Min, Mboweni, laid out plans to freeze public sector wages for the next three years to help cut its salary bill. Mining and labour analyst discusses the potential likely outfall between the African National Congress (ANC)-led government and its labour union alliance partners.
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining & Labour Analyst
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: MTBPS: Wage-freeze for public servants
A common cause of death in South Africa, one in four of us could have a stroke but being active helps to reduce our risk. Dana Govender, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa's Health Promotions Manager chats to Africa about why they are encouraging more South Africans to use being active this year as a form of prevention.
Guest: Dana Govender, Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Join the Movement for World Stroke Awareness week
Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker speaks to Africa about a new scam - customers are being contacted by thieves who pose as technicians working for the company.
Guest: Ron Knott-Craig, Executive: Operation Services at Tracker
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Tracker warns thieves are using new vehicle tracker scam to steal cars