DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime

Prasa has been given R900-million to deal with theft and vandalism that have limited its capacity to deliver a fully effective service. Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure received a briefing on its plans to deal with the damage. Committee chair, Kenneth Moeimang joins Africa to discuss this smart plan which includes the use of drones.



Guest: Kenneth Moeimang, Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure chairperson



Host: Africa Melane



Topic: PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism

