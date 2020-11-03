Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant

The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has appointed a panel of experts to help review the current tourism policies and develop a new policy direction for the tourism sector. Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, chats to Africa about being appointed as the advisory panel chair and the hopes of transformation in the tourism sector.



Guest: Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, Director of Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Studies (JIAS) at University of Johannesburg



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



Topics: Travel and tourism: Expert panel to review tourism policy

arrow_forward