Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant

Today at 16:10
The dangers of heading footballs.
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 16:20
An extraordinary success story for SA gin
Guests
Eamon McLoughlin - SA Craft Gin Awards
Today at 16:55
1 million meals served by Pebbles Kitchen in Winelands during food relief drive
Guests
Dominic Johnson-Allen - Consultant for the Pebbles Kitchen
Today at 17:05
2020 United States presidential election: what is the latest?
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 17:20
SA Comedy Awards are back after 13 years
Guests
Kedibone Mulaudzi - Comedian and SA Comedy Awards founder
Today at 17:46
Hidden in Plain Sight Jeffrey Archer
Guests
Jeffrey Archer - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
R600m to support marginalised SMEs
Guests
Michael Sassoon - CEO at Sasfin Holdings Limited
Today at 18:50
Capitec partnered with SA Home Loans to launch its first full home loan offering.
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Emotions in Investments
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman The Karen Book of Rules is a tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide for white women who're always asking to speak to the manager! 3 November 2020 3:09 PM
Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu The Gugulethu Development Forum says it's possible that the mass shooting in Gugulethu may have been linked to extortion syndicate... 3 November 2020 1:54 PM
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings. 3 November 2020 1:25 PM
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape? Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome. 3 November 2020 10:33 AM
Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read Ferial Hafajee looks at Tuesday's testimony by former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo Commission. 3 November 2020 10:25 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges. 3 November 2020 1:17 PM
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis). 3 November 2020 11:46 AM
We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby. 3 November 2020 10:11 AM
Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California 15% of Americans older than 65 use dagga, primarily to "mitigate pain", "improve sleep", or to "reduce anxiety". 3 November 2020 2:41 PM
[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence "Our first sighting [since 23 March] was on Sunday," says marine biologist Kelly Baker. "Yesterday, we encountered another one." 3 November 2020 8:54 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant

Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant

3 November 2020 6:13 AM

Guest: Karen  Jooste, Founder  at Rightful Share

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant


Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant

3 November 2020 5:26 AM

The government is opposing an appeal by eight concerned residents regarding the process that led to the nationwide lockdown earlier this year. The residents have submitted that lockdown regulations violated constitutional rights. Matthew Thomson, senior associate at Dingley Marshall Attorneys chats to legality of the Disaster Management Act.   

Guest: Matthew Thomson, Senior Associate  at Dingley Marshall Attorneys 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant

Travel and tourism: Expert panel to review tourism policy

3 November 2020 5:08 AM

The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has appointed a panel of experts to help review the current tourism policies and develop a new policy direction for the tourism sector. Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, chats to Africa about being appointed as the advisory panel chair and the hopes of transformation in the tourism sector.

Guest:  Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, Director of Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Studies (JIAS) at University of Johannesburg 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Travel and tourism: Expert panel to review tourism policy

DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime

2 November 2020 6:04 AM

The DA has adopted a resolution to end farm murders as part of it's party policy. The party will now push for the government to declare farm murders a hate crime with harsher. Social worker and activist Nigel Branken speak to Africa Melane about some of the myths and misconceptions around farm murders.

Guest: Nigel Branken, Social Commentator and Activist

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime

DA Congress elects new party leader

2 November 2020 5:30 AM

After completing a two day virtual conference, the DA yesterday elected John Steenhuisen to lead the party for the next three years. National spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, speaks to Africa about its new leaders and some of the congress resolutions that were decided upon during the conference.

Guest: Solly Malatsi, National Spokesperson at DA

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: DA Congress elects new party leader

Bitprop, how micro property development could transform townships

2 November 2020 5:08 AM

Bitprop is a start-up piloting in South Africa that connects investors to community property owners within informal settlements. Their head architect, Claire du Trevou speaks to Africa about facilitating the development of affordable housing infrastructure and managing the financial returns of investors and homeowners.

Guest: Claire du Trevou, Head Architect at Bitprop 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Bitprop, how micro property development could transform townships

Soweto Derby

30 October 2020 6:06 AM

Soweto Derby, the most fiercely contested matches in African football are starting this weekend. Ahead of the game Africa catches up with Marks Maponyane, the Soweto born and best loved former football player who has played for both Kaizer Chief and Orlando Pirates, who is his pick for the win?
Guests: Marks Maponyane
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Soweto Derby

Top-up grants for caregivers must continue, Black Sash approaches High Court

30 October 2020 5:20 AM

CALS is approaching the Pretoria High Court on behalf of the Black Sash Trust to challenge the decision to end top-up COVID-19 grants. Ariella Scher, Attorney at the Centre for Applied Studies joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss Black Sash's court application.
Guest: Ariella Scher, Attorney at Centre For Applied Legal Studies
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Top-up grants for caregivers must continue, Black Sash approaches High Court 

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  The truths about hotpod yoga

30 October 2020 5:09 AM

Things heat up in fitness trends, with a hot new take on a favored workout around the world. Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen lays out the truths about a fitness class in a 37 degree-heated oversized bouncy castle-  Hotpod yoga, in this week's Fitness segment!
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  The truths about hotpod yoga

PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism

29 October 2020 6:04 AM

Prasa has been given R900-million to deal with theft and vandalism that have limited its capacity to deliver a fully effective service. Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure received a briefing on its plans to deal with the damage. Committee chair, Kenneth Moeimang joins Africa to discuss this smart plan which includes the use of drones.

Guest:  Kenneth Moeimang, Select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure chairperson 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: PRASA Smart Plan includes the use of drones to combat theft and vandalism

Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges

Business Opinion

Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman

Local

Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read

Politics

