Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?

Today at 08:45
Sea Point sinkhole nearly swallows car
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Farouk Robertson - Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
US Election Watch
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:08
Khayelitsha Extortion Racket
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
#TheConerOffice-Thomas Pays, Founder and CEO of Ozow
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thomas Pays
Today at 11:05
Making sense of the confusion at Traffic Department offices in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury on the US elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Latest Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains. 3 November 2020 8:50 PM
Police probe fatal shooting of seven people in Gugulethu The Gugulethu Development Forum says it's possible that the mass shooting in Gugulethu may have been linked to extortion syndicate... 3 November 2020 1:54 PM
Homeless group responds to mountain 'firestarter' allegations and 'vermin' label Homeless Action Committee chair Anda Mazantsana tells CapeTalk the homeless community is not treated as human beings. 3 November 2020 1:25 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape? Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome. 3 November 2020 10:33 AM
Analysis: How former SAA board member admits contracts approved, but not read Ferial Hafajee looks at Tuesday's testimony by former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana at the Zondo Commission. 3 November 2020 10:25 AM
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis). 3 November 2020 11:46 AM
We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby. 3 November 2020 10:11 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How do dogs know the way home? Homing instinct remains a 'delightful' mystery There are many dogs who have made headlines for their homing instincts, but not all of them have it. 3 November 2020 5:28 PM
Hay fever symptoms keeping you up at night? 'Insneezia' is a real thing Many allergy sufferers experience the worst of hay fever symptoms at night, which leads to a phenomenon known as “insneezia”. 2 November 2020 7:15 PM
SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversi... 2 November 2020 3:35 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!' 3 November 2020 9:28 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges. 3 November 2020 1:17 PM
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis). 3 November 2020 11:46 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?

Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?

4 November 2020 6:04 AM

Two days of xenophobic attacks have forced the closure of foreign-owned business in Durban CBD. Makusha Hupenyu, coordinator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban Refugee Pastoral gives some context to the situation and reflects on the impact of recurring xenophobia.

Guest: Makusha Hupenya, Coordinator at Catholic Archdiocese of Durbanr

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close

4 November 2020 5:40 AM

The first set of polls have closed, beginning to draw to an end to a campaign that has been reshaped by a pandemic. As voters decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden -- Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick, discusses projections in several crucial states with an analysis on the polls thus far

Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close

Finance: residential mortgages growth outpacing corporate mortgage

4 November 2020 5:05 AM

A corporate mortgage is down but conditions seem favourable to new home buyers. Carl Coetzee, CEO at Better Bonds explains why home mortgages are outpacing corporate mortgage growth. Interest rates are at their lowest level in about 57 years.

Guest: Carl Coetzee, CEO at BetterBond 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Finance: residential mortgages growth outpacing corporate mortgage

Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant

3 November 2020 6:13 AM

Guest: Karen  Jooste, Founder  at Rightful Share

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant

Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant

3 November 2020 5:26 AM

The government is opposing an appeal by eight concerned residents regarding the process that led to the nationwide lockdown earlier this year. The residents have submitted that lockdown regulations violated constitutional rights. Matthew Thomson, senior associate at Dingley Marshall Attorneys chats to legality of the Disaster Management Act.   

Guest: Matthew Thomson, Senior Associate  at Dingley Marshall Attorneys 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant

Travel and tourism: Expert panel to review tourism policy

3 November 2020 5:08 AM

The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has appointed a panel of experts to help review the current tourism policies and develop a new policy direction for the tourism sector. Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, chats to Africa about being appointed as the advisory panel chair and the hopes of transformation in the tourism sector.

Guest:  Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, Director of Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Studies (JIAS) at University of Johannesburg 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Travel and tourism: Expert panel to review tourism policy

DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime

2 November 2020 6:04 AM

The DA has adopted a resolution to end farm murders as part of it's party policy. The party will now push for the government to declare farm murders a hate crime with harsher. Social worker and activist Nigel Branken speak to Africa Melane about some of the myths and misconceptions around farm murders.

Guest: Nigel Branken, Social Commentator and Activist

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime

DA Congress elects new party leader

2 November 2020 5:30 AM

After completing a two day virtual conference, the DA yesterday elected John Steenhuisen to lead the party for the next three years. National spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, speaks to Africa about its new leaders and some of the congress resolutions that were decided upon during the conference.

Guest: Solly Malatsi, National Spokesperson at DA

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: DA Congress elects new party leader

Bitprop, how micro property development could transform townships

2 November 2020 5:08 AM

Bitprop is a start-up piloting in South Africa that connects investors to community property owners within informal settlements. Their head architect, Claire du Trevou speaks to Africa about facilitating the development of affordable housing infrastructure and managing the financial returns of investors and homeowners.

Guest: Claire du Trevou, Head Architect at Bitprop 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Bitprop, how micro property development could transform townships

Soweto Derby

30 October 2020 6:06 AM

Soweto Derby, the most fiercely contested matches in African football are starting this weekend. Ahead of the game Africa catches up with Marks Maponyane, the Soweto born and best loved former football player who has played for both Kaizer Chief and Orlando Pirates, who is his pick for the win?
Guests: Marks Maponyane
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Soweto Derby

Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges

Business Opinion

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

Business World

Book delves into psyche of the 'Karen' - the world's most annoying white woman

Local

PIC appoints Hako as COO, Van Heerden as chief risk officer

4 November 2020 8:17 AM

ANC NEC will not be disbanded, says Mantashe in wake of Motau document leak

4 November 2020 7:31 AM

Kwinana won't give Zondo Inquiry copies of her forex trading firm's email policy

4 November 2020 7:08 AM

