Two days of xenophobic attacks have forced the closure of foreign-owned business in Durban CBD. Makusha Hupenyu, coordinator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban Refugee Pastoral gives some context to the situation and reflects on the impact of recurring xenophobia.
Guest: Makusha Hupenya, Coordinator at Catholic Archdiocese of Durbanr
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?
The first set of polls have closed, beginning to draw to an end to a campaign that has been reshaped by a pandemic. As voters decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden -- Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick, discusses projections in several crucial states with an analysis on the polls thus far
Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close
A corporate mortgage is down but conditions seem favourable to new home buyers. Carl Coetzee, CEO at Better Bonds explains why home mortgages are outpacing corporate mortgage growth. Interest rates are at their lowest level in about 57 years.
Guest: Carl Coetzee, CEO at BetterBond
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Finance: residential mortgages growth outpacing corporate mortgage
Guest: Karen Jooste, Founder at Rightful Share
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant
The government is opposing an appeal by eight concerned residents regarding the process that led to the nationwide lockdown earlier this year. The residents have submitted that lockdown regulations violated constitutional rights. Matthew Thomson, senior associate at Dingley Marshall Attorneys chats to legality of the Disaster Management Act.
Guest: Matthew Thomson, Senior Associate at Dingley Marshall Attorneys
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant
The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has appointed a panel of experts to help review the current tourism policies and develop a new policy direction for the tourism sector. Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, chats to Africa about being appointed as the advisory panel chair and the hopes of transformation in the tourism sector.
Guest: Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, Director of Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Studies (JIAS) at University of Johannesburg
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Travel and tourism: Expert panel to review tourism policy
The DA has adopted a resolution to end farm murders as part of it's party policy. The party will now push for the government to declare farm murders a hate crime with harsher. Social worker and activist Nigel Branken speak to Africa Melane about some of the myths and misconceptions around farm murders.
Guest: Nigel Branken, Social Commentator and Activist
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime
After completing a two day virtual conference, the DA yesterday elected John Steenhuisen to lead the party for the next three years. National spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, speaks to Africa about its new leaders and some of the congress resolutions that were decided upon during the conference.
Guest: Solly Malatsi, National Spokesperson at DA
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: DA Congress elects new party leader
Bitprop is a start-up piloting in South Africa that connects investors to community property owners within informal settlements. Their head architect, Claire du Trevou speaks to Africa about facilitating the development of affordable housing infrastructure and managing the financial returns of investors and homeowners.
Guest: Claire du Trevou, Head Architect at Bitprop
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Bitprop, how micro property development could transform townships
Soweto Derby, the most fiercely contested matches in African football are starting this weekend. Ahead of the game Africa catches up with Marks Maponyane, the Soweto born and best loved former football player who has played for both Kaizer Chief and Orlando Pirates, who is his pick for the win?
Guests: Marks Maponyane
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Soweto Derby