The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations

Today at 17:20
Daily Maverick: It's all talk and no action: Time for South Africa's plastics industry to put its money where its mouth is
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lorren de Kock - Project Manager: Circular Plastics Economy at World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Today at 17:46
Book: GiGi: Nipple Caps and G-strings (A Bare-all Memoir)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
US elections 2020 Joe Biden edges ahead
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sappi's debt reaches R31 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steve Binnie - Chief Executive Officer at Sappi
Today at 19:08
Starbucks - bucking the 2020 trend with eight store openings in four weeks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Maizey - Founder and Head at Rand Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Why engineering mindsets make the worst and best builders of businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Side Hustles (additional incomes to supplement salaries)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the r... 5 November 2020 1:59 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!' "Can we live in this fear forever?" says Khayelitsha resident Thandi. "If they come to collect; what if I don’t have money?" 5 November 2020 11:54 AM
DA calls on Zondo Commission to look into alleged ANC kickbacks for Dirco posts It's alleged that career diplomats and ambassadors have paid bribes to Luthuli House in exchange for favourable positions overseas... 5 November 2020 3:19 PM
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission 4 November 2020 4:13 PM
'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money' "That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze. 5 November 2020 3:04 PM
'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content' The South African government wants a 30% local content quota for streaming services, reports MyBroadband. 5 November 2020 1:16 PM
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown "I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 November 2020 9:05 AM
How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns 5 November 2020 6:23 AM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown "I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 November 2020 9:05 AM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa “In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice... 4 November 2020 11:10 AM
The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations

The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations

5 November 2020 5:29 AM

It is the day after election day but it seems hours or even days of uncertainty, with vote counts possibly ceding to legal battles in several states, before we know who the next president of the United State will be. Whether it be Biden or Trump, foreign relations journalist Peter Fabricius, talks US/South Africa relations, while Trump largely ignored Africa, how different will Biden be?
Guest: Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist  
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations 


Health: Childhood immunisation drive

5 November 2020 5:08 AM

The National government has set up a nationwide childhood immunisation catch-up drive as the rate declined in 2020 due to covid-19 and locked down. Prof Haroon Saloojee, professor of child health at Wits University details the importance of immunisation.
Guest:  Prof Haroon Saloojee, Professor of Child Health at Wits University
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Childhood immunisation drive

Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?

4 November 2020 6:04 AM

Two days of xenophobic attacks have forced the closure of foreign-owned business in Durban CBD. Makusha Hupenyu, coordinator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban Refugee Pastoral gives some context to the situation and reflects on the impact of recurring xenophobia.

Guest: Makusha Hupenya, Coordinator at Catholic Archdiocese of Durbanr

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?

Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close

4 November 2020 5:40 AM

The first set of polls have closed, beginning to draw to an end to a campaign that has been reshaped by a pandemic. As voters decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden -- Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick, discusses projections in several crucial states with an analysis on the polls thus far

Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close

Finance: residential mortgages growth outpacing corporate mortgage

4 November 2020 5:05 AM

A corporate mortgage is down but conditions seem favourable to new home buyers. Carl Coetzee, CEO at Better Bonds explains why home mortgages are outpacing corporate mortgage growth. Interest rates are at their lowest level in about 57 years.

Guest: Carl Coetzee, CEO at BetterBond 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Finance: residential mortgages growth outpacing corporate mortgage

Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant

3 November 2020 6:13 AM

Guest: Karen  Jooste, Founder  at Rightful Share

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant

Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant

3 November 2020 5:26 AM

The government is opposing an appeal by eight concerned residents regarding the process that led to the nationwide lockdown earlier this year. The residents have submitted that lockdown regulations violated constitutional rights. Matthew Thomson, senior associate at Dingley Marshall Attorneys chats to legality of the Disaster Management Act.   

Guest: Matthew Thomson, Senior Associate  at Dingley Marshall Attorneys 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant

Travel and tourism: Expert panel to review tourism policy

3 November 2020 5:08 AM

The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has appointed a panel of experts to help review the current tourism policies and develop a new policy direction for the tourism sector. Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, chats to Africa about being appointed as the advisory panel chair and the hopes of transformation in the tourism sector.

Guest:  Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, Director of Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Studies (JIAS) at University of Johannesburg 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Travel and tourism: Expert panel to review tourism policy

DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime

2 November 2020 6:04 AM

The DA has adopted a resolution to end farm murders as part of it's party policy. The party will now push for the government to declare farm murders a hate crime with harsher. Social worker and activist Nigel Branken speak to Africa Melane about some of the myths and misconceptions around farm murders.

Guest: Nigel Branken, Social Commentator and Activist

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime

DA Congress elects new party leader

2 November 2020 5:30 AM

After completing a two day virtual conference, the DA yesterday elected John Steenhuisen to lead the party for the next three years. National spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, speaks to Africa about its new leaders and some of the congress resolutions that were decided upon during the conference.

Guest: Solly Malatsi, National Spokesperson at DA

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: DA Congress elects new party leader

'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'

Business

'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!'

Local

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

Business World

Mockery, bias & admiration: How the world has reacted to US vote

5 November 2020 4:44 PM

Soweto pupils relieved after first matric exam amid COVID disruptions

5 November 2020 4:41 PM

SOE-bailouts fuel heated debate in Parliament

5 November 2020 4:35 PM

