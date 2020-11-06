Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?

It is the day after election day but it seems hours or even days of uncertainty, with vote counts possibly ceding to legal battles in several states, before we know who the next president of the United State will be. Whether it be Biden or Trump, foreign relations journalist Peter Fabricius, talks US/South Africa relations, while Trump largely ignored Africa, how different will Biden be?

Guest: Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist

Host: Africa Melane

Topics: The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations

arrow_forward