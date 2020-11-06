Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
WCED turnaround on Covid-19 Matrics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:46
Julia Church: SOUTH AFRICAN SONGSTRESS MAKES WAVES ABROAD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Church - Musician
Today at 18:09
The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kganki Matabane - Chief Executive at Black Business Council (BBC)
Today at 18:15
SAA's former chair, Dudu Myeni tried to stonewall State Capture Inquiry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Camissa Coffee - Come Back Coffee Campaign saves coffee shops and cafe's and increases turnover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Snyckers - co-founder at Camissa Coffee
Latest Local
Contactless ordering system at new Covid-19 designed dining spot in Kloof Street Four dining brands owned by The Real Foods Group have collaborated to create a Covid-19 conscious dining experience in Kloof Stree... 6 November 2020 5:29 PM
[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event Members of the EFF have gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school. 6 November 2020 1:58 PM
Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death A teenage boy who had a mental disability has died after being hit in the head by a stray gang bullet while asleep in his bed. 6 November 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz has analysed possible trends and outcomes in areas such as Phokwane and Knysna. 6 November 2020 1:42 PM
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism

Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism

6 November 2020 6:15 AM

Shirley Mnisi, HR manager and mother of two, speaks to Africa about why she is participating in Walk the Talk this year - to raise awareness and garner support for autistic people and their loved ones.

Guests: Shirley Mnisi, HR Manager

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks

6 November 2020 5:29 AM

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa is planning a pilot phase of a digital participatory surveillance platform, that will help public health officials to detect potential clusters that may lead to widespread outbreaks and implement strategies to minimise the impact. Mvuyo Makhasi, Data Manager in Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at NCID

Guest: Mvuyo Mkhasi, Data Manager in the Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?

6 November 2020 5:17 AM

Despite a recent gazette which will allow for the resumption of some sports at schools. Dr Catherine Draper, associate professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, discusses the reality - the lack of physical education may have already had an adverse impact on the development of children.

Guest: Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations

5 November 2020 5:29 AM

It is the day after election day but it seems hours or even days of uncertainty, with vote counts possibly ceding to legal battles in several states, before we know who the next president of the United State will be. Whether it be Biden or Trump, foreign relations journalist Peter Fabricius, talks US/South Africa relations, while Trump largely ignored Africa, how different will Biden be?
Guest: Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist  
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Childhood immunisation drive

5 November 2020 5:08 AM

The National government has set up a nationwide childhood immunisation catch-up drive as the rate declined in 2020 due to covid-19 and locked down. Prof Haroon Saloojee, professor of child health at Wits University details the importance of immunisation.
Guest:  Prof Haroon Saloojee, Professor of Child Health at Wits University
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Childhood immunisation drive

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?

4 November 2020 6:04 AM

Two days of xenophobic attacks have forced the closure of foreign-owned business in Durban CBD. Makusha Hupenyu, coordinator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban Refugee Pastoral gives some context to the situation and reflects on the impact of recurring xenophobia.

Guest: Makusha Hupenya, Coordinator at Catholic Archdiocese of Durbanr

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close

4 November 2020 5:40 AM

The first set of polls have closed, beginning to draw to an end to a campaign that has been reshaped by a pandemic. As voters decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden -- Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick, discusses projections in several crucial states with an analysis on the polls thus far

Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: residential mortgages growth outpacing corporate mortgage

4 November 2020 5:05 AM

A corporate mortgage is down but conditions seem favourable to new home buyers. Carl Coetzee, CEO at Better Bonds explains why home mortgages are outpacing corporate mortgage growth. Interest rates are at their lowest level in about 57 years.

Guest: Carl Coetzee, CEO at BetterBond 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Finance: residential mortgages growth outpacing corporate mortgage

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant

3 November 2020 6:13 AM

Guest: Karen  Jooste, Founder  at Rightful Share

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant

3 November 2020 5:26 AM

The government is opposing an appeal by eight concerned residents regarding the process that led to the nationwide lockdown earlier this year. The residents have submitted that lockdown regulations violated constitutional rights. Matthew Thomson, senior associate at Dingley Marshall Attorneys chats to legality of the Disaster Management Act.   

Guest: Matthew Thomson, Senior Associate  at Dingley Marshall Attorneys 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early

Local Politics

[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event

Local

Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown

Local Politics

More security for Biden as he edges toward win: report

6 November 2020 4:16 PM

Dudu Myeni's take on why Nhlanhla Nene was sacked as finance minister

6 November 2020 3:31 PM

Cosatu: Cut politicians' salaries instead of freezing public servants' increases

6 November 2020 3:10 PM

