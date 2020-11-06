Shirley Mnisi, HR manager and mother of two, speaks to Africa about why she is participating in Walk the Talk this year - to raise awareness and garner support for autistic people and their loved ones.
Guests: Shirley Mnisi, HR Manager
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa is planning a pilot phase of a digital participatory surveillance platform, that will help public health officials to detect potential clusters that may lead to widespread outbreaks and implement strategies to minimise the impact. Mvuyo Makhasi, Data Manager in Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at NCID
Guest: Mvuyo Mkhasi, Data Manager in the Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks
Despite a recent gazette which will allow for the resumption of some sports at schools. Dr Catherine Draper, associate professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, discusses the reality - the lack of physical education may have already had an adverse impact on the development of children.
Guest: Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?
It is the day after election day but it seems hours or even days of uncertainty, with vote counts possibly ceding to legal battles in several states, before we know who the next president of the United State will be. Whether it be Biden or Trump, foreign relations journalist Peter Fabricius, talks US/South Africa relations, while Trump largely ignored Africa, how different will Biden be?
Guest: Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations
The National government has set up a nationwide childhood immunisation catch-up drive as the rate declined in 2020 due to covid-19 and locked down. Prof Haroon Saloojee, professor of child health at Wits University details the importance of immunisation.
Guest: Prof Haroon Saloojee, Professor of Child Health at Wits University
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Childhood immunisation drive
Two days of xenophobic attacks have forced the closure of foreign-owned business in Durban CBD. Makusha Hupenyu, coordinator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban Refugee Pastoral gives some context to the situation and reflects on the impact of recurring xenophobia.
Guest: Makusha Hupenya, Coordinator at Catholic Archdiocese of Durbanr
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?
The first set of polls have closed, beginning to draw to an end to a campaign that has been reshaped by a pandemic. As voters decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden -- Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick, discusses projections in several crucial states with an analysis on the polls thus far
Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close
A corporate mortgage is down but conditions seem favourable to new home buyers. Carl Coetzee, CEO at Better Bonds explains why home mortgages are outpacing corporate mortgage growth. Interest rates are at their lowest level in about 57 years.
Guest: Carl Coetzee, CEO at BetterBond
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Finance: residential mortgages growth outpacing corporate mortgage
Guest: Karen Jooste, Founder at Rightful Share
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant
The government is opposing an appeal by eight concerned residents regarding the process that led to the nationwide lockdown earlier this year. The residents have submitted that lockdown regulations violated constitutional rights. Matthew Thomson, senior associate at Dingley Marshall Attorneys chats to legality of the Disaster Management Act.
Guest: Matthew Thomson, Senior Associate at Dingley Marshall Attorneys
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Disaster Management regulations are constitutionally compliant