Trump refusing to concede defeat

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:45
Patrick Wales- Homeless Entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Patrick Wales
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-A weak economy puts student loans at risk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Build Peace 2020 conference
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fergus Turner
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Monday's- The Butchers Wife
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:23
Langa SAPS Imbizo - community leader responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mahlubi Zibi - Secretary at Langa Safety Patrol
Today at 12:37
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Groenewald - Leader at Freedom Front Plus
Pieter Groenewald
Today at 12:45
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 18:12
Third time's a charm of Joe Biden as he win US presidency
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hans Nichols - Political reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralf Schmitt - Conductor at Roedean Girls Choir
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm describes the informal settlement that has been built on the Cape Town Central Line. 9 November 2020 10:12 AM
'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa. 8 November 2020 12:34 PM
City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation. 7 November 2020 5:07 PM
Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities Municipalities across the province are investigating alleged irregular and unauthorised expenditure amounting to over R200 million... 9 November 2020 10:26 AM
[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat Celebrities and social media users around the world have responded to Trump's loss by posting spicy memes and videos. 8 November 2020 2:06 PM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property. 9 November 2020 8:59 AM
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for... 7 November 2020 8:54 AM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US... 8 November 2020 10:08 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik's cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Trump refusing to concede defeat

Trump refusing to concede defeat

9 November 2020 5:27 AM

Refusing to concede the US Presidential election, US President Donald Trump, released a statement vowing that his campaign will sue. Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick, plots the next steps should Trump not concede.

Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Trump refusing to concede defeat 


Continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro

9 November 2020 6:07 AM

Since the ousting of UDM councilour Mongameli Bobani as mayor through a no-confidence motion in December, there has been continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. Political analyst, Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, discusses the provincial government placing the metro under administration.
Guest: Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at the Nelson Mandela University
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro

Property: Is short term insurance important while renovating your home

9 November 2020 5:06 AM

Homeowners renovating their homes to increase its value, should notify their insurer or broker. As anything that affects the replacement cost of your home can affect the amount of short-term insurance cover and in turn your premium. Peter Nkhuna, senior assistant ombudsman at the Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance, walks us through the short term cover you may want to consider getting
Guest: Peter Nkhuna, Snr Assistant Ombudsman at Ombudsman For Short Term Insurance
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Property: Is short term insurance important while renovating your home

Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism

6 November 2020 6:15 AM

Shirley Mnisi, HR manager and mother of two, speaks to Africa about why she is participating in Walk the Talk this year - to raise awareness and garner support for autistic people and their loved ones.

Guests: Shirley Mnisi, HR Manager

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism

NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks

6 November 2020 5:29 AM

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa is planning a pilot phase of a digital participatory surveillance platform, that will help public health officials to detect potential clusters that may lead to widespread outbreaks and implement strategies to minimise the impact. Mvuyo Makhasi, Data Manager in Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at NCID

Guest: Mvuyo Mkhasi, Data Manager in the Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks

Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?

6 November 2020 5:17 AM

Despite a recent gazette which will allow for the resumption of some sports at schools. Dr Catherine Draper, associate professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, discusses the reality - the lack of physical education may have already had an adverse impact on the development of children.

Guest: Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?

The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations

5 November 2020 5:29 AM

It is the day after election day but it seems hours or even days of uncertainty, with vote counts possibly ceding to legal battles in several states, before we know who the next president of the United State will be. Whether it be Biden or Trump, foreign relations journalist Peter Fabricius, talks US/South Africa relations, while Trump largely ignored Africa, how different will Biden be?
Guest: Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist  
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations 

Health: Childhood immunisation drive

5 November 2020 5:08 AM

The National government has set up a nationwide childhood immunisation catch-up drive as the rate declined in 2020 due to covid-19 and locked down. Prof Haroon Saloojee, professor of child health at Wits University details the importance of immunisation.
Guest:  Prof Haroon Saloojee, Professor of Child Health at Wits University
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Childhood immunisation drive

Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?

4 November 2020 6:04 AM

Two days of xenophobic attacks have forced the closure of foreign-owned business in Durban CBD. Makusha Hupenyu, coordinator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban Refugee Pastoral gives some context to the situation and reflects on the impact of recurring xenophobia.

Guest: Makusha Hupenya, Coordinator at Catholic Archdiocese of Durbanr

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?

Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close

4 November 2020 5:40 AM

The first set of polls have closed, beginning to draw to an end to a campaign that has been reshaped by a pandemic. As voters decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden -- Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick, discusses projections in several crucial states with an analysis on the polls thus far

Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close

Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda

Politics World

City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop

Local Politics

[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat

Politics

An ex-president Trump fair game for social media rules

9 November 2020 10:15 AM

Limpopo police arrest traditional healer for allegedly raping woman

9 November 2020 9:57 AM

WC community leaders want draft plans on organised crime rolled out immediately

9 November 2020 9:51 AM

