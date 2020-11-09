Since the ousting of UDM councilour Mongameli Bobani as mayor through a no-confidence motion in December, there has been continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. Political analyst, Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, discusses the provincial government placing the metro under administration.
Guest: Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at the Nelson Mandela University
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro
Refusing to concede the US Presidential election, US President Donald Trump, released a statement vowing that his campaign will sue. Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick, plots the next steps should Trump not concede.
Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Trump refusing to concede defeat
Homeowners renovating their homes to increase its value, should notify their insurer or broker. As anything that affects the replacement cost of your home can affect the amount of short-term insurance cover and in turn your premium. Peter Nkhuna, senior assistant ombudsman at the Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance, walks us through the short term cover you may want to consider getting before embarking on home renovations.
Guest: Peter Nkhuna, Snr Assistant Ombudsman at Ombudsman For Short Term Insurance
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Property: Is short term insurance important while renovating your home
Shirley Mnisi, HR manager and mother of two, speaks to Africa about why she is participating in Walk the Talk this year - to raise awareness and garner support for autistic people and their loved ones.
Guests: Shirley Mnisi, HR Manager
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa is planning a pilot phase of a digital participatory surveillance platform, that will help public health officials to detect potential clusters that may lead to widespread outbreaks and implement strategies to minimise the impact. Mvuyo Makhasi, Data Manager in Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at NCID
Guest: Mvuyo Mkhasi, Data Manager in the Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks
Despite a recent gazette which will allow for the resumption of some sports at schools. Dr Catherine Draper, associate professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, discusses the reality - the lack of physical education may have already had an adverse impact on the development of children.
Guest: Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?
It is the day after election day but it seems hours or even days of uncertainty, with vote counts possibly ceding to legal battles in several states, before we know who the next president of the United State will be. Whether it be Biden or Trump, foreign relations journalist Peter Fabricius, talks US/South Africa relations, while Trump largely ignored Africa, how different will Biden be?
Guest: Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The difference the next US presidency can make for US/Africa relations
The National government has set up a nationwide childhood immunisation catch-up drive as the rate declined in 2020 due to covid-19 and locked down. Prof Haroon Saloojee, professor of child health at Wits University details the importance of immunisation.
Guest: Prof Haroon Saloojee, Professor of Child Health at Wits University
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Childhood immunisation drive
Two days of xenophobic attacks have forced the closure of foreign-owned business in Durban CBD. Makusha Hupenyu, coordinator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban Refugee Pastoral gives some context to the situation and reflects on the impact of recurring xenophobia.
Guest: Makusha Hupenya, Coordinator at Catholic Archdiocese of Durbanr
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Two days of xenophobic violence erupts in Durban CBD. Why does this keep happening?
The first set of polls have closed, beginning to draw to an end to a campaign that has been reshaped by a pandemic. As voters decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden -- Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick, discusses projections in several crucial states with an analysis on the polls thus far
Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Trump/Biden pres. election, first set of polls close