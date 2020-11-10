Travel & Tourism: ACSA forecasts low expectations for passenger numbers on flights

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health: Movember looks at the hairy situation of men's mental health
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Garron Gsell - Country Manager at Movember Foundation
Today at 05:46
Student withheld from matric exams due to outstanding fees, Gauteng Ed. Department responds
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Steve Mabona
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
SARS deadline for e-filing submissions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marcia Ujobolo - Senior specialist in digital channels at SARS
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Athletes Activism
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS
Today at 07:20
SIU to investigate National Lotteries Commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Anti-Corruption Task Team
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
latest on Ace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Property rentals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 13:07
On the couch - young entrepreneur develops app to help doctors and patients with online consultations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marc Knowles
Today at 14:07
Advice - Everything you need to know about Wills - part 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides CEO of capital legacy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening. 11 November 2020 5:23 PM
SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder New kid on the block Lift will start receiving passengers from 10 December 2020 with a focus on competitive pricing. 11 November 2020 5:14 PM
Claims of a shortage of black teachers in SA 'not true' - Naptosa Naptosa says it's time to stop making excuses when it comes to teacher demographics and transformation in South African schools. 11 November 2020 4:20 PM
View all Local
Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC. 11 November 2020 5:16 PM
[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed. 11 November 2020 3:47 PM
MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant The ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has warned against the "selective use of corruption charges" to... 11 November 2020 1:51 PM
View all Politics
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 11 November 2020 2:33 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns. 10 November 2020 2:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Travel & Tourism: ACSA forecasts low expectations for passenger numbers on flights

Travel & Tourism: ACSA forecasts low expectations for passenger numbers on flights

10 November 2020 5:04 AM

There is the expectation that airports are going to be very quiet for the upcoming holiday season. Fundi Sithebe COO at ACSA discusses how long it may take before passenger numbers reach pre-pandemic levels.

Guest:  Fundi Sithebe, COO at ACSA 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Travel & Tourism: ACSA forecasts low expectations for passenger numbers on flights


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Finance: Cautionary tale on 'deals' and spending this Black Friday

11 November 2020 5:08 AM

Sales, sales and discounts whether it is Black Month, Black Friday or Cyber Monday, November is the retail mania that befalls us before the festive season. Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and managing partner at Sugar Creek Wealth, advises listeners on what to consider before jumping in on a deal.

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Finance: Cautionary tale on 'deals' and spending this Black Friday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SALGA, This is why by-elections matter

10 November 2020 5:25 AM

The by-elections will take place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday. Lance Joel from SALGA discusses the importance of the by-elections and the impact on service delivery if municipal vacancies remain unfilled. 

Guest: Lance Joel, Chief of Operations (COO) at South African Local Government Association (Salga) 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: SALGA, This is why by-elections matter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caller unpacks what satisfies a prima facie case

10 November 2020 5:15 AM

Guest: Caller - Tony, Eldorado Park

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Caller unpacks what satisfies a prima facie case

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro

9 November 2020 6:07 AM

Since the ousting of UDM councilour Mongameli Bobani as mayor through a no-confidence motion in December, there has been continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. Political analyst, Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, discusses the provincial government placing the metro under administration.
Guest: Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at the Nelson Mandela University
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump refusing to concede defeat

9 November 2020 5:27 AM

Refusing to concede the US Presidential election, US President Donald Trump, released a statement vowing that his campaign will sue. Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick, plots the next steps should Trump not concede.

Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Trump refusing to concede defeat 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Is short term insurance important while renovating your home

9 November 2020 5:06 AM

Homeowners renovating their homes to increase its value, should notify their insurer or broker. As anything that affects the replacement cost of your home can affect the amount of short-term insurance cover and in turn your premium. Peter Nkhuna, senior assistant ombudsman at the Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance, walks us through the short term cover you may want to consider getting before embarking on home renovations.
Guest: Peter Nkhuna, Snr Assistant Ombudsman at Ombudsman For Short Term Insurance
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Property: Is short term insurance important while renovating your home

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism

6 November 2020 6:15 AM

Shirley Mnisi, HR manager and mother of two, speaks to Africa about why she is participating in Walk the Talk this year - to raise awareness and garner support for autistic people and their loved ones.

Guests: Shirley Mnisi, HR Manager

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks

6 November 2020 5:29 AM

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa is planning a pilot phase of a digital participatory surveillance platform, that will help public health officials to detect potential clusters that may lead to widespread outbreaks and implement strategies to minimise the impact. Mvuyo Makhasi, Data Manager in Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at NCID

Guest: Mvuyo Mkhasi, Data Manager in the Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?

6 November 2020 5:17 AM

Despite a recent gazette which will allow for the resumption of some sports at schools. Dr Catherine Draper, associate professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, discusses the reality - the lack of physical education may have already had an adverse impact on the development of children.

Guest: Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed

Business Local Politics

Brackenfell High SGB loses court bid to stop EFF protests

Local Politics

US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

World

EWN Highlights

READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation

11 November 2020 9:26 PM

Makwetu worked hard to get govt finances properly audited - Mboweni

11 November 2020 8:28 PM

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani passes away - Bantu Holomisa

11 November 2020 8:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA