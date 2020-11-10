SALGA, This is why by-elections matter

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
SARS deadline for e-filing submissions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marcia Ujobolo - Senior specialist in digital channels at SARS
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Athletes Activism
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
We need to adhere better to avoid stricter lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 07:20
SIU to investigate National Lotteries Commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Anti-Corruption Task Team
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
latest on Ace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Property rentals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 13:07
On the couch - young entrepreneur develops app to help doctors and patients with online consultations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marc Knowles
Today at 14:07
Advice - Everything you need to know about Wills - part 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides CEO of capital legacy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
