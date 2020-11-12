Tribute to Kimi Makwetu

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:10
Ace Magashule to appears in Bloemfontein Magistrates court today
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thabo Meeko - Free State Provincial Spokesperson at ANC
Today at 05:46
Cant beat them join them, new DSTV decoder with Netflix integration
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
South Africans at greater diabetes risk during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terry Harris - Head dietician at Discovery Vitality
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [word of the week]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: By-election winners and losers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Today at 07:20
Khayelitsha chaos : protestors speak
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trail...blazer: Peter Wagenaar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Wagenaar - ... at Atlantic Seaboard Arson Victim
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Animal Ocean Seal Snorkeling
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lauren van Noort
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:33
More controversy around the release of Kataza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Morne Mostert-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Dr Morne Mostert
Latest Local
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
Talented CT boy needs financial backing to attend Drakensberg Boys Choir School A gifted 10-year-old boy from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain has been accepted to the world-renowned choir school, but his family l... 12 November 2020 6:15 PM
View all Local
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kataza has arrived back home in Slangkop The move is part of the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht who will now withdraw his court action. 12 November 2020 11:26 AM
View all Politics
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Time to put SA back on the map now that travel restrictions scrapped - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says government and the private sector need to work together... 12 November 2020 5:12 PM
View all Business
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars. 12 November 2020 10:38 AM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is a Johannesburger, reports Helena Wasserman (Business Insider SA). 10 November 2020 3:40 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Tribute to Kimi Makwetu

Tribute to Kimi Makwetu

12 November 2020 5:26 AM

Former Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has died. In a statement on Wednesday, the Auditor-General of South Africa confirmed that he died in hospital. He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018. Makwetu was recently appointed to the United Nations Independent Audit Advisory Committee. Africa spoke to his Nephew, Masixole Makwetu

Guest: Masixole Makwetu, Nephew - Late Auditor General, Kimi Makwethu

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: The Passing of Kimi Makwetu


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Finance: Cautionary tale on 'deals' and spending this Black Friday

11 November 2020 5:08 AM

Sales, sales and discounts whether it is Black Month, Black Friday or Cyber Monday, November is the retail mania that befalls us before the festive season. Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and managing partner at Sugar Creek Wealth, advises listeners on what to consider before jumping in on a deal.

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Finance: Cautionary tale on 'deals' and spending this Black Friday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SALGA, This is why by-elections matter

10 November 2020 5:25 AM

The by-elections will take place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday. Lance Joel from SALGA discusses the importance of the by-elections and the impact on service delivery if municipal vacancies remain unfilled. 

Guest: Lance Joel, Chief of Operations (COO) at South African Local Government Association (Salga) 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: SALGA, This is why by-elections matter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caller unpacks what satisfies a prima facie case

10 November 2020 5:15 AM

Guest: Caller - Tony, Eldorado Park

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Caller unpacks what satisfies a prima facie case

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: ACSA forecasts low expectations for passenger numbers on flights

10 November 2020 5:04 AM

There is the expectation that airports are going to be very quiet for the upcoming holiday season. Fundi Sithebe COO at ACSA discusses how long it may take before passenger numbers reach pre-pandemic levels.

Guest:  Fundi Sithebe, COO at ACSA 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Travel & Tourism: ACSA forecasts low expectations for passenger numbers on flights

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro

9 November 2020 6:07 AM

Since the ousting of UDM councilour Mongameli Bobani as mayor through a no-confidence motion in December, there has been continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. Political analyst, Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, discusses the provincial government placing the metro under administration.
Guest: Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at the Nelson Mandela University
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump refusing to concede defeat

9 November 2020 5:27 AM

Refusing to concede the US Presidential election, US President Donald Trump, released a statement vowing that his campaign will sue. Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick, plots the next steps should Trump not concede.

Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Trump refusing to concede defeat 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Is short term insurance important while renovating your home

9 November 2020 5:06 AM

Homeowners renovating their homes to increase its value, should notify their insurer or broker. As anything that affects the replacement cost of your home can affect the amount of short-term insurance cover and in turn your premium. Peter Nkhuna, senior assistant ombudsman at the Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance, walks us through the short term cover you may want to consider getting before embarking on home renovations.
Guest: Peter Nkhuna, Snr Assistant Ombudsman at Ombudsman For Short Term Insurance
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Property: Is short term insurance important while renovating your home

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism

6 November 2020 6:15 AM

Shirley Mnisi, HR manager and mother of two, speaks to Africa about why she is participating in Walk the Talk this year - to raise awareness and garner support for autistic people and their loved ones.

Guests: Shirley Mnisi, HR Manager

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Walk the Talk - Shirley Mnisi walks to support and raise awareness of living and loving those with autism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks

6 November 2020 5:29 AM

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa is planning a pilot phase of a digital participatory surveillance platform, that will help public health officials to detect potential clusters that may lead to widespread outbreaks and implement strategies to minimise the impact. Mvuyo Makhasi, Data Manager in Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at NCID

Guest: Mvuyo Mkhasi, Data Manager in the Center for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: NICD piloting phase for a digital technology that will detect respiratory disease outbreaks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jenni Trethowan:I can't wait to see what Kataza's family does when they see him

DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents

Local Politics Elections

CoCT: Land invaders behind Khayelitsha protests that caused major traffic delays

Local

Joburg man warns consumers to beware of Facebook car scams after he was conned

12 November 2020 8:14 PM

US presidential election: Can Trump block Biden's victory?

12 November 2020 7:54 PM

Khayelitsha protests: WCED uncertain of impact on matric exams

12 November 2020 7:42 PM

