Ace Magashule to appears in Bloemfontein Magistrates court today

DSTV has launched its new DSTV Explora Ultra decoder. Partnering with Netflix to include it in it's offerings. The decoders go on sale next week, Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at my Broadband, explains what consumers have to look forward to.



Guests: Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



Topic: Can't beat them join them, new DSTV decoder with Netflix integration

arrow_forward