DSTV has launched its new DSTV Explora Ultra decoder. Partnering with Netflix to include it in it's offerings. The decoders go on sale next week, Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at my Broadband, explains what consumers have to look forward to.
Guests: Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Can't beat them join them, new DSTV decoder with Netflix integration
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to present himself to the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court today. He is facing a string of graft allegations related to a controversial multi-million rand asbestos contract in the Free State during his time as premier. Thabo Meeko is the ANC Free State Spokesperson.
Guest: Thabo Meeko, Free State Provincial Spokesperson at ANC
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Ace Magashule to appears in Bloemfontein Magistrates court today
If you're curious about water-based fitness beyond swimming, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel tells us more about the benefits of stand-up paddleboarding this week.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, KFM Mornings host
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Fitness with Liezel: Benefits of stand-up paddleboarding
Former Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has died. In a statement on Wednesday, the Auditor-General of South Africa confirmed that he died in hospital. He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018. Makwetu was recently appointed to the United Nations Independent Audit Advisory Committee. Africa spoke to his Nephew, Masixole Makwetu
Guest: Masixole Makwetu, Nephew - Late Auditor General, Kimi Makwethu
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: The Passing of Kimi Makwetu
Sales, sales and discounts whether it is Black Month, Black Friday or Cyber Monday, November is the retail mania that befalls us before the festive season. Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and managing partner at Sugar Creek Wealth, advises listeners on what to consider before jumping in on a deal.
Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Finance: Cautionary tale on 'deals' and spending this Black Friday
The by-elections will take place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday. Lance Joel from SALGA discusses the importance of the by-elections and the impact on service delivery if municipal vacancies remain unfilled.
Guest: Lance Joel, Chief of Operations (COO) at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: SALGA, This is why by-elections matter
Guest: Caller - Tony, Eldorado Park
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Caller unpacks what satisfies a prima facie case
There is the expectation that airports are going to be very quiet for the upcoming holiday season. Fundi Sithebe COO at ACSA discusses how long it may take before passenger numbers reach pre-pandemic levels.
Guest: Fundi Sithebe, COO at ACSA
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Travel & Tourism: ACSA forecasts low expectations for passenger numbers on flights
Since the ousting of UDM councilour Mongameli Bobani as mayor through a no-confidence motion in December, there has been continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. Political analyst, Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, discusses the provincial government placing the metro under administration.
Guest: Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies at the Nelson Mandela University
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro
Refusing to concede the US Presidential election, US President Donald Trump, released a statement vowing that his campaign will sue. Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick, plots the next steps should Trump not concede.
Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Trump refusing to concede defeat