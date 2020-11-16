Explainer: What SA needs to extradite the Bushiris

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - UCook moves into the frozen meal space
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christopher Verster-Cohen
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - How to approach the Road Accident Fund for claims
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music with Faraway George
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heinrich George (Faraway George)
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Have crime levels gone down in Cape Town during the pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 15:40
Teacher of the year: Ronald Kock invents box for screen recordings of lessons by teachers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Kock - teacher of the year
Today at 15:50
Zambia has gone into sovereign default.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 16:05
Lindiwe Sisulu: state will give land not houses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Today at 16:20
The pressures facing teenagers during this age
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Galliven
Today at 16:55
Competition giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the latest on Zondo and Zuma?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
What is the latest regarding the USA and Trump?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
It is World Premature Day tomorrow - what do you need to know?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy MacIver - Spokesperson at Newborns Groote Schuur Trust
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Vodacom is confident it has the cash to weather the pandemic then increases dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods annual earnings fall 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole - Food Editor at True Love magazine
Latest Local
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk' CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward. 16 November 2020 12:43 PM
Johann Kriegler: John Hlophe is not fit to be a judge, JSC hasn't dealt with him Retired Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler says John Hlophe has maligned his judicial colleagues for decades with no conse... 16 November 2020 12:28 PM
Tempted to get of the power grid? Here's why it may not be a good idea Energy expert and solar power manufacturer Ralph Berold explains the costs both financial and ethical of leaving the Eskom supply. 16 November 2020 7:23 AM
View all Local
Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to rec... 16 November 2020 1:19 PM
No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille Helen Zille, chair of the DA's federal council, says the party is investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader was invol... 16 November 2020 11:16 AM
'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer Extradition expert Gary Eisenberg explains the process of South Africa bringing Sheperd Bushiri back to SA to face trial. 16 November 2020 7:50 AM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks. 15 November 2020 2:57 PM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Sport
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Explainer: What SA needs to extradite the Bushiris

Explainer: What SA needs to extradite the Bushiris

16 November 2020 5:22 AM

Advocate Eshed Cohen discusses what the South African government needs to extradite Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, who have fled to their homeland Malawi. The Bushiris are facing fraud and money laundering cases worth R102 million.

Guest: Eshed Cohen, Advocate of the High Court of South Africa 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Explainer: What SA needs to extradite the Bushiris


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Property: What you want to consider before buying a property through a trust

16 November 2020 5:06 AM

Before you consider buying property through a trust, it is useful to have some understanding of the benefits of a trust & other relevant tax law. Lara Colananni, specialist conveyancing attorney at Gutherie Colannani Attorneys discusses some of the benefits and potential pitfalls of putting a property into a trust.

Guest: Lara Colananni, Specialist Conveyancing Attorney at Guthrie Colannani

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Property: What you want to consider before buying a property through a trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can't beat them join them, new DSTV decoder with Netflix integration

13 November 2020 6:49 AM

DSTV has launched its new DSTV Explora Ultra decoder. Partnering with Netflix to include it in it's offerings. The decoders go on sale next week, Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at my Broadband, explains what consumers have to look forward to.

Guests: Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Can't beat them join them, new DSTV decoder with Netflix integration

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace Magashule to appears in Bloemfontein Magistrates court today

13 November 2020 5:43 AM

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to present himself to the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court today. He is facing a string of graft allegations related to a controversial multi-million rand asbestos contract in the Free State during his time as premier. Thabo Meeko is the ANC Free State Spokesperson.

Guest: Thabo Meeko, Free State Provincial Spokesperson at ANC 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Ace Magashule to appears in Bloemfontein Magistrates court today

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Benefits of stand-up paddleboarding

13 November 2020 5:14 AM

If you're curious about water-based fitness beyond swimming, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel tells us more about the benefits of stand-up paddleboarding this week.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, KFM Mornings host 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Fitness with Liezel: Benefits of stand-up paddleboarding

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to Kimi Makwetu

12 November 2020 5:26 AM

Former Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has died. In a statement on Wednesday, the Auditor-General of South Africa confirmed that he died in hospital. He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018. Makwetu was recently appointed to the United Nations Independent Audit Advisory Committee. Africa spoke to his Nephew, Masixole Makwetu

Guest: Masixole Makwetu, Nephew - Late Auditor General, Kimi Makwethu

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: The Passing of Kimi Makwetu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Cautionary tale on 'deals' and spending this Black Friday

11 November 2020 5:08 AM

Sales, sales and discounts whether it is Black Month, Black Friday or Cyber Monday, November is the retail mania that befalls us before the festive season. Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and managing partner at Sugar Creek Wealth, advises listeners on what to consider before jumping in on a deal.

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Finance: Cautionary tale on 'deals' and spending this Black Friday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SALGA, This is why by-elections matter

10 November 2020 5:25 AM

The by-elections will take place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday. Lance Joel from SALGA discusses the importance of the by-elections and the impact on service delivery if municipal vacancies remain unfilled. 

Guest: Lance Joel, Chief of Operations (COO) at South African Local Government Association (Salga) 

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: SALGA, This is why by-elections matter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caller unpacks what satisfies a prima facie case

10 November 2020 5:15 AM

Guest: Caller - Tony, Eldorado Park

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Caller unpacks what satisfies a prima facie case

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: ACSA forecasts low expectations for passenger numbers on flights

10 November 2020 5:04 AM

There is the expectation that airports are going to be very quiet for the upcoming holiday season. Fundi Sithebe COO at ACSA discusses how long it may take before passenger numbers reach pre-pandemic levels.

Guest:  Fundi Sithebe, COO at ACSA 

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Travel & Tourism: ACSA forecasts low expectations for passenger numbers on flights

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille

Politics

'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer

Politics

New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year

World

EWN Highlights

COVID-19-infected matrics in Gauteng to write exams at Nasrec field hospital

16 November 2020 12:49 PM

Vaal Dam levels increase to over 33% following recent rainfall

16 November 2020 12:29 PM

Zondo’s comments frightened Zuma, lawyer says in recusal matter

16 November 2020 12:26 PM

