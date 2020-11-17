Bafana Bafana's seemingly poor performance at AFCON qualifiers

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid hotspot update in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
Buying locally to boost our own economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Today at 10:20
Kid conscious toys locally made
Today with Kieno Kammies
Simone Borcherding - Owner of Small Kids Toys online platform
Simone Borcherding - Owner of Small Kids Toys online platform
Today at 10:33
CCID Open Borders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 10:45
How to start a thrifting business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Emily van der Walt - Thrifting Entrepreneur
Emily van der Walt - Thrifting Entrepreneur
Today at 11:32
Hybrid Education Replaces Victorian Teaching Methods
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
The latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:13
Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
