A tribute to the Queen of Kwaito, Mshoza

One of South Africa's most respected Kwaito musicians has died. Nomasonto Maswanganyi – otherwise known as Mshoza – has died at the age of 37. The musician who was dubbed the queen of Kwaito leaves behind two young children. Africa Melane is joined by her manager Thanduxolo Jindela, to pay homage to her life and work.
The Communications Workers Unions gave the SABC until 5pm yesterday afternoon to retract their letters of redundancy and to stop its retrenchments plans or face industrial action tomorrow. Delivering on their promise, SABC staff affiliated with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be striking with a complete blackout on air todayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Have you always wondered what a calorie actually is, and just how you can burn one off? Need validation that your laziness is heroic? Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen gives us some of the best fitness news this week - with a healthy serving of fitness tips and recommendations, so tune in to the Fitness chat this Friday!LISTEN TO PODCAST
The IFP have approached Pietermaritzburg High Court to remove former eThekwini mayor and benched legislature member Zandile Gumede from office.
Party president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, speaks to Africa Melane, on why it is taking this fight against the appointment of Gumede as a member of the provincial legislature to court.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has delayed his decision again on whether he will remain as chairperson of the state capture inquiry. Zondo is expected to give his recusal decision on Thursday.
Adv Mondidima Mannya is the Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa, speaks to Africa about why Zondo should have our patience in making this decision, this long wait he says is nothing unusual.
It is that time of the year, Movember, the month long campaign where men start growing moustaches beards as an eye-catching way to raise awareness to men's health issues.
Garron Gsell is the Country Manager at Movember Foundation, he speaks about this year's focus on mental health and well being.
Theo Malele from the Taxi Alliance joins Africa Melane to explain the reasons behind th planned taxi strike.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The SABC's news channel saw a break in broadcasting on Tuesday Afternoon with presenters refusing to go on air as the corporation faces retrenchments. 400 people were being served with section 189 notices but group executive for news and current affairs, Phathiswa Magopheni has now agreed to halt retrenchments. Thandi Smith is the head of programmes at Media Monitoring Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Continuing the backlash over a private matric party that was reportedly only attended by white pupils. The EFF is planning protest action at Brackenfell High School on Friday.
Melikhaya Xego is the Provincial Chairperson for the EFF. He discusses continuing protest action in spite of matric final exams.
Despite the greater promise of employment creation in the small business sector. SMEs have been at the coalface of the struggles of the domestic economy , that have been compounded by the impact of the pandemic. Busi Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA, discusses just how essential timely payment is to this sector's livelihood and by extension job creation.LISTEN TO PODCAST