Ncebo Ndlovu of the All Truck Drivers Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the danger for truck drivers on the roads.
South Africa has seen a steady increase of covid-19 infections. The country recorded over 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
Most of those infections are in the Eastern Cape. Speaking to these concerns is Professor Shabir Madhi, from the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Current market conditions have never been better for buyers - but sellers are at risk of missing out on their key pool of potential buyers if they get their pricing wrong.
Rowan Alexander, director of Alexander Swart Property, advises how best to sell your property in a buyers market.
One of South Africa's most respected Kwaito musicians has died. Nomasonto Maswanganyi – otherwise known as Mshoza – has died at the age of 37. The musician who was dubbed the queen of Kwaito leaves behind two young children. Africa Melane is joined by her manager Thanduxolo Jindela, to pay homage to her life and work.
The Communications Workers Unions gave the SABC until 5pm yesterday afternoon to retract their letters of redundancy and to stop its retrenchments plans or face industrial action tomorrow. Delivering on their promise, SABC staff affiliated with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be striking with a complete blackout on air today
Have you always wondered what a calorie actually is, and just how you can burn one off? Need validation that your laziness is heroic? Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen gives us some of the best fitness news this week - with a healthy serving of fitness tips and recommendations, so tune in to the Fitness chat this Friday!
The IFP have approached Pietermaritzburg High Court to remove former eThekwini mayor and benched legislature member Zandile Gumede from office.
Party president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, speaks to Africa Melane, on why it is taking this fight against the appointment of Gumede as a member of the provincial legislature to court.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has delayed his decision again on whether he will remain as chairperson of the state capture inquiry. Zondo is expected to give his recusal decision on Thursday.
Adv Mondidima Mannya is the Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa, speaks to Africa about why Zondo should have our patience in making this decision, this long wait he says is nothing unusual.
It is that time of the year, Movember, the month long campaign where men start growing moustaches beards as an eye-catching way to raise awareness to men's health issues.
Garron Gsell is the Country Manager at Movember Foundation, he speaks about this year's focus on mental health and well being.
Theo Malele from the Taxi Alliance joins Africa Melane to explain the reasons behind th planned taxi strike.