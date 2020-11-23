Steady increase of covid-19 infections a cause for concern

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:20
Madikizela emerges victorious from messy DA congress
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: SAPS protest protocol in the wake of EFF/Brackenfell chaos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - with the JHB business school
Today at 09:33
Who was Ernie Lastig Solomons?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Henriette Geldenhuys
Today at 09:45
Truckers under attack.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mary Phadi
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:45
Black Friday, can the digital economy take advantage of the expected sales boom?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steve Briggs
Today at 11:05
Tavern GBV workshops. Taking the message where its needed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vanita Daniels - Administrative Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
Today at 11:32
Green School launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 11:45
No one is immune in the age of fake news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS & VIDS] 'Apocalyptic' dust storm hits Upington Enormous storm clouds and dust swept across the Northern Cape town of Upington on Saturday. 22 November 2020 1:27 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
New dedicated shelter hotline for GBV survivors who need to find place of safety The National Shelter Movement of South Africa will soon launch a new 24-hour-helpline for victims of gender-based violence (GBV). 22 November 2020 10:01 AM
View all Local
Madikizela re-elected as DA’s WC leader, party dismisses claims of 'planned hit' Bonginkosi Madikizela was re-elected as the provincial leader of the DA at a hotly contested provincial conference on Saturday. 22 November 2020 11:23 AM
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening. 21 November 2020 8:45 AM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
View all Politics
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Steady increase of covid-19 infections a cause for concern

Steady increase of covid-19 infections a cause for concern

23 November 2020 6:16 AM

South Africa has seen a steady increase of covid-19 infections. The country recorded over 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Most of those infections are in the Eastern Cape. Speaking to these concerns is Professor Shabir Madhi, from the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Ncebo Ndlovu of the All Truck Drivers Forum

23 November 2020 5:55 AM

Ncebo Ndlovu of the All Truck Drivers Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the danger for truck drivers on the roads.

Guest: Ncebo Ndlovu of the All Truck Drivers Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Tips to sell your property in a buyers market

23 November 2020 5:17 AM

Current market conditions have never been better for buyers - but sellers are at risk of missing out on their key pool of potential buyers if they get their pricing wrong.

Rowan Alexander, director of Alexander Swart Property, advises how best to sell your property in a buyers market.

Guest: Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A tribute to the Queen of Kwaito, Mshoza

20 November 2020 6:11 AM

One of South Africa's most respected Kwaito musicians has died. Nomasonto Maswanganyi – otherwise known as Mshoza – has died at the age of 37. The musician who was dubbed the queen of Kwaito leaves behind two young children. Africa Melane is joined by her manager Thanduxolo Jindela, to pay homage to her life and work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CWU to deliver on threats of blackout at SABC

20 November 2020 5:52 AM

The Communications Workers Unions gave the SABC until 5pm yesterday afternoon to retract their letters of redundancy and to stop its retrenchments plans or face industrial action tomorrow. Delivering on their promise, SABC staff affiliated with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be striking with a complete blackout on air today

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel Van Der Westhuizen

20 November 2020 5:11 AM

Have you always wondered what a calorie actually is, and just how you can burn one off? Need validation that your laziness is heroic? Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen gives us some of the best fitness news this week - with a healthy serving of fitness tips and recommendations, so tune in to the Fitness chat this Friday!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFP approaches High Court for the removal of Zandile Gumede

19 November 2020 6:23 AM

The IFP have approached Pietermaritzburg High Court to remove former eThekwini mayor and benched legislature member Zandile Gumede from office.

Party president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, speaks to Africa Melane, on why it is taking this fight against the appointment of Gumede as a member of the provincial legislature to court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo delayed ruling for Zuma's recusal application

19 November 2020 5:54 AM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has delayed his decision again on whether he will remain as chairperson of the state capture inquiry. Zondo is expected to give his recusal decision on Thursday.

Adv Mondidima Mannya is the Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa, speaks to Africa about why Zondo should have our patience in making this decision, this long wait he says is nothing unusual.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Movember looks at the hairy situation of men's mental health

19 November 2020 5:13 AM

It is that time of the year, Movember, the month long campaign where men start growing moustaches beards as an eye-catching way to raise awareness to men's health issues.

Garron Gsell is the Country Manager at Movember Foundation, he speaks about this year's focus on mental health and well being.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa speaks to Theo Malele regarding the taxi strike

18 November 2020 7:49 AM

Theo Malele from the Taxi Alliance joins Africa Melane to explain the reasons behind th planned taxi strike.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Madikizela re-elected as DA’s WC leader, party dismisses claims of 'planned hit'

Politics

[PICS & VIDS] 'Apocalyptic' dust storm hits Upington

Local

Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT

Local

EWN Highlights

Crunch time for France's Sarkozy as graft trial opens

23 November 2020 6:40 AM

Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

23 November 2020 5:29 AM

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to plead guilty at protest trial

23 November 2020 5:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA