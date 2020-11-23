Truck burnings an escalating problem

Several trucks were petrol-bombed and destroyed on various roads in the Heidelberg area during the course of the week and weekend.



According to the Road Freight Association (RFA) the trucks were among at least 30 that were attacked across SA this week, sprouting fears of a truck war Ngcebo Ndlovu is the national spokesperson of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa



Guest: Beyers Mamakoko is the secretary general at Trucker Association South Africa