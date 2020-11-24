Initiation rites will remain suspended in the Eastern Cape

Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Latest Covid figures and warning by government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
Dagga Arrests
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gareth Prince
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Today at 10:33
Sanlam lockdown lessons survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariska Oosthuizen - Head of Brand at Sanlam
Today at 10:45
Green School launches in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 11:05
Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
Judge Zondo lays criminal charges against Zuma for absconding commission - Corruption Watch
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Lewis
Today at 12:27
Day 2: Community healthcare workers picket in Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntombethemba Maduna - National Chairperson at SA Care Workers Forum
Today at 12:40
Pendoring Awards author
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lebohang 'Novaherself' Masango - Poet, Writer, Feminist at ...
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:18
Family Matters - how many kids still don't have places in school for 2021?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 15:20
Moslem tombs to become heritage sites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quahnita Samie - Heritage Consultant at ...
Today at 15:50
US Elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 16:05
Pandemic insurance claims
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
