Democratic Lawyers of SA backs Zondo

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel) backs Judge Zondo, coming out against former President Jacob Zuma’s decision to “excuse himself” from the Commission.
Mvuzo Notyesi is the president of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)
Male initiation rites will remain suspended in the Eastern Cape as the provincial government is concerned about the surge in Covid-19 infections, which signal a second wave of infections in the province.
Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo is the Provincial Secretary of Contralesa in the Eastern Cape
The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme aims to support young tourism-tech entrepreneurs who can develop technologies that will address the needs of the tourism sector, with strong emphasis on digital and green technologies.
Spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, Blessing Manale discusses the called for applications and who can apply.
Several trucks were petrol-bombed and destroyed on various roads in the Heidelberg area during the course of the week and weekend.
According to the Road Freight Association (RFA) the trucks were among at least 30 that were attacked across SA this week, sprouting fears of a truck war Ngcebo Ndlovu is the national spokesperson of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa
South Africa has seen a steady increase of covid-19 infections. The country recorded over 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
Most of those infections are in the Eastern Cape. Speaking to these concerns is Professor Shabir Madhi, from the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand.
Ncebo Ndlovu of the All Truck Drivers Forum speaks to Africa Melane about the danger for truck drivers on the roads.
Current market conditions have never been better for buyers - but sellers are at risk of missing out on their key pool of potential buyers if they get their pricing wrong.
Rowan Alexander, director of Alexander Swart Property, advises how best to sell your property in a buyers market.
Guest: Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property
One of South Africa's most respected Kwaito musicians has died. Nomasonto Maswanganyi – otherwise known as Mshoza – has died at the age of 37. The musician who was dubbed the queen of Kwaito leaves behind two young children. Africa Melane is joined by her manager Thanduxolo Jindela, to pay homage to her life and work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Communications Workers Unions gave the SABC until 5pm yesterday afternoon to retract their letters of redundancy and to stop its retrenchments plans or face industrial action tomorrow. Delivering on their promise, SABC staff affiliated with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be striking with a complete blackout on air todayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Have you always wondered what a calorie actually is, and just how you can burn one off? Need validation that your laziness is heroic? Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen gives us some of the best fitness news this week - with a healthy serving of fitness tips and recommendations, so tune in to the Fitness chat this Friday!LISTEN TO PODCAST