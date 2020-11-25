What you really should be doing with your 13th cheque

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Put down your phone and pick up a book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Danielle Weakley - Former magazine editor and current book clubber
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: V&A Waterfront ready for a safe visit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Donald Kau
Donald Kau - Spokesperson for the V&A Waterfront
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid tightrope: balancing society's needs and the economy's security
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman
125
Today at 07:20
Surviving a festive season during Covid times
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cassey Chambers - Operations Director at Sadag, SA Depression and Anxiety Group
125
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Online retail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Lauren Seddon - Head of Marketing at Yuppiechef
125
Today at 08:40
Momentum's Science of Success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray White
125
Today at 08:45
Your Boney M-free guide to festive music
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Saskia Falken - Presenter of Sunday Breakfast on Kfm
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Event Music and Stories-Youngblood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 16:55
Green economy innovation business ideas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yaseen Salie
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
