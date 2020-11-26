Nehawu national strike for community health workers to be recognised

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union members are striking for community health workers to be recognised. The union announced a nationwide strike to intensify the call on the government to employ workers permanently.
Nehawu President, Mzwandile Makwayiba speaks to these and other issues that they want to bring to the fore today.
Men will confront their demons in a series of facilitated dialogues on gender-based violence and femicide which will be hosted in taverns around Cape Town this week as the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children kicks off.
Sholto Sims is Distell's South Region General Manager, Distell is running this initiative in partnership with various formations of liquor traders.
Initiations are suspended under Alert Level 1 lockdown, 13 initiation schools were shut down in the Eastern Cape for operating illegally on Monday.
It is anticipated that the number of illegal initiates will increase as officials continue raiding illegal schools who operate in defiance of lockdown regulations.
The ATDF is scheduled to continue protest action, after hundreds of its members protested against the hiring of foreign nationals in the Durban CBD yesterday.
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly is appealing to Pres. Ramaphosa to intervene calling trucking violence an outright war on the SA economy and its citizens
Many of us won't be lucky enough to receive a 13th cheque this year round. However bonus payment can be hugely beneficial at a time when expenses tend to run high.
If you are one of this lucky few, before you rush out to overspend on Christmas presents, certified financial planner Tsungai Masendeke, suggests some of the other ways in which you can put the extra money to better work.
The National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel) backs Judge Zondo, coming out against former President Jacob Zuma’s decision to “excuse himself” from the Commission.
Mvuzo Notyesi is the president of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)
Male initiation rites will remain suspended in the Eastern Cape as the provincial government is concerned about the surge in Covid-19 infections, which signal a second wave of infections in the province.
Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo is the Provincial Secretary of Contralesa in the Eastern Cape
The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme aims to support young tourism-tech entrepreneurs who can develop technologies that will address the needs of the tourism sector, with strong emphasis on digital and green technologies.
Spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, Blessing Manale discusses the called for applications and who can apply.
Several trucks were petrol-bombed and destroyed on various roads in the Heidelberg area during the course of the week and weekend.
According to the Road Freight Association (RFA) the trucks were among at least 30 that were attacked across SA this week, sprouting fears of a truck war Ngcebo Ndlovu is the national spokesperson of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa
Guest: Beyers Mamakoko is the secretary general at Trucker Association South Africa
South Africa has seen a steady increase of covid-19 infections. The country recorded over 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
Most of those infections are in the Eastern Cape. Speaking to these concerns is Professor Shabir Madhi, from the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand.