GBV: #MakeTime to speak to our sons

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jerry Mofokeng
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Why is the Rand going up while South Africa is going down?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Cilliers - Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa - ICHULE
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Western Cape's economic roadmap out of Covid-19 gloom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Maynier
Today at 07:20
Ramaphosa's dual battles
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Senior research associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Mystery continues to surround the SAA Helderberg crash 33 years on
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Otzen - Son Of A Passenger On The Helderberg Plane at ...
Today at 08:21
City Faves : Triggerfish
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
PAYMENT OF COMPENSATION TO FORD KUGA CONSUMERS FINALISED
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:23
Jaap
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:27
R15m inheritance case: Granny was the true parent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
Capetonian (70) completes his 1000th climb up Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge A 70-year-old Cape Town father, Robert “Roy” van Zyl, finished his 1000th climb up Table Mountain in under an hour. 26 November 2020 2:13 PM
WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde Premier Alan Winde says officials will consider the possibility of isolating certain regions in the Western Cape as part of the re... 26 November 2020 10:27 AM
View all Local
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week Thursday. 26 November 2020 4:07 PM
View all Politics
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
Rand at best level in 9 months The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped. 26 November 2020 2:10 PM
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town "Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. 26 November 2020 1:24 PM
View all Business
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
GBV: #MakeTime to speak to our sons

GBV: #MakeTime to speak to our sons

27 November 2020 5:19 AM

1000 Women Trust asks to #MakeTime to speak to our sons to teach them about consent, boundaries and respect for women.

The campaign centres on a children’s doll – Krissy Doll – that appears to have been brutally assaulted, exhibiting all the hallmarks of domestic violence.

Guest: Tina Thiart, 1000 Women Trust


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Nehawu national strike for community health workers to be recognised

26 November 2020 6:44 AM

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union members are striking for community health workers to be recognised. The union announced a nationwide strike to intensify the call on the government to employ workers permanently.

Nehawu President, Mzwandile Makwayiba speaks to these and other issues that they want to bring to the fore today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GBV: Taverns Dialogues confront gender based violence

26 November 2020 5:09 AM

Men will confront their demons in a series of facilitated dialogues on gender-based violence and femicide which will be hosted in taverns around Cape Town this week as the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children kicks off.

Sholto Sims is Distell's South Region General Manager, Distell is running this initiative in partnership with various formations of liquor traders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EC Cogta anticipate an increase of illegal initiates

25 November 2020 6:13 AM

Initiations are suspended under Alert Level 1 lockdown, 13 initiation schools were shut down in the Eastern Cape for operating illegally on Monday.

It is anticipated that the number of illegal initiates will increase as officials continue raiding illegal schools who operate in defiance of lockdown regulations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Road Freight Associations appeals to presidency to intervene trucking violence

25 November 2020 5:42 AM

The ATDF is scheduled to continue protest action, after hundreds of its members protested against the hiring of foreign nationals in the Durban CBD yesterday.

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly is appealing to Pres. Ramaphosa to intervene calling trucking violence an outright war on the SA economy and its citizens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What you really should be doing with your 13th cheque

25 November 2020 5:12 AM

Many of us won't be lucky enough to receive a 13th cheque this year round. However bonus payment can be hugely beneficial at a time when expenses tend to run high.

If you are one of this lucky few, before you rush out to overspend on Christmas presents, certified financial planner Tsungai Masendeke, suggests some of the other ways in which you can put the extra money to better work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Democratic Lawyers of SA backs Zondo

24 November 2020 11:47 AM

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel) backs Judge Zondo, coming out against former President Jacob Zuma’s decision to “excuse himself” from the Commission.

Mvuzo Notyesi is the president of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Initiation rites will remain suspended in the Eastern Cape

24 November 2020 5:46 AM

Male initiation rites will remain suspended in the Eastern Cape as the provincial government is concerned about the surge in Covid-19 infections, which signal a second wave of infections in the province.

Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo is the Provincial Secretary of Contralesa in the Eastern Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme

24 November 2020 5:06 AM

The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme aims to support young tourism-tech entrepreneurs who can develop technologies that will address the needs of the tourism sector, with strong emphasis on digital and green technologies.

Spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, Blessing Manale discusses the called for applications and who can apply.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Truck burnings an escalating problem

23 November 2020 7:30 AM

Several trucks were petrol-bombed and destroyed on various roads in the Heidelberg area during the course of the week and weekend.

According to the Road Freight Association (RFA) the trucks were among at least 30 that were attacked across SA this week, sprouting fears of a truck war Ngcebo Ndlovu is the national spokesperson of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa

Guest: Beyers Mamakoko is the secretary general at Trucker Association South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town

Business

WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde

Local

It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Trump says he will leave office - if Biden victory is confirmed

27 November 2020 5:20 AM

Argentina and the football world mourn genius Maradona

26 November 2020 8:49 PM

ANC in Mpumalanga revokes decision to reinstate former MEC charged with rape

26 November 2020 7:33 PM

