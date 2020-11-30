GBV: Tech-based jewellery safety solution to GBV

Always Safe Networks has created a security solution using 3D printing and jewellery to cleverly disguise a panic button.



The jewellery, still in development, will be paired with an app that will allow users to add emergency contacts who will be sent a message of their location incase of an emergency.



Dr Sibongile Tito is a medical doctor at Benedictine Hospital and tech social entrepreneur.