Sports Recap: South Africa vs England

International cricket finally returned to the play in South Africa with the Twenty20 international series which started at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on Friday evening. Proteas failed to defeat with a five wicket loss to England.
Stuart Hess, sports reports at Independent Newspapers shares a recap of the last match and gives some expectations for Proteas next performance on Tuesday evening.
Government is considering the reintroduction of a level 3 lockdown in the parts of the country, like Nelson Mandela Bay, where a surge in coronavirus cases has been reported.
While a final decision is to be announced this week, acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye discusses some of the measures that are being considered with Africa Melane.
Always Safe Networks has created a security solution using 3D printing and jewellery to cleverly disguise a panic button.
The jewellery, still in development, will be paired with an app that will allow users to add emergency contacts who will be sent a message of their location incase of an emergency.
Dr Sibongile Tito is a medical doctor at Benedictine Hospital and tech social entrepreneur.
This Is Not a Burial, Its a Resurrection is directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Moses, the film is the first by a Mosotho filmmaker in the Sotho language to be screened internationally. It features a final, poignant and awesome performance from the late actor Mary Twala Mhlongo.
It kicks off its Oscar-qualifying run today. Jerry Mofokeng speaks to about co-starring in this film alongside Ma Mary Twala
Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the Eastern Cape accounts for about 50% of SA’s daily Covid-19 cases, with the possibility of lockdown restrictions being discussed.
Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC at the WC Government discusses when it maybe necessary to petition for stricter border control of movement between the Eastern and Western Cape provinces.
1000 Women Trust asks to #MakeTime to speak to our sons to teach them about consent, boundaries and respect for women.
The campaign centres on a children’s doll – Krissy Doll – that appears to have been brutally assaulted, exhibiting all the hallmarks of domestic violence.
Guest: Tina Thiart, 1000 Women Trust
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union members are striking for community health workers to be recognised. The union announced a nationwide strike to intensify the call on the government to employ workers permanently.
Nehawu President, Mzwandile Makwayiba speaks to these and other issues that they want to bring to the fore today.
Men will confront their demons in a series of facilitated dialogues on gender-based violence and femicide which will be hosted in taverns around Cape Town this week as the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children kicks off.
Sholto Sims is Distell's South Region General Manager, Distell is running this initiative in partnership with various formations of liquor traders.
Initiations are suspended under Alert Level 1 lockdown, 13 initiation schools were shut down in the Eastern Cape for operating illegally on Monday.
It is anticipated that the number of illegal initiates will increase as officials continue raiding illegal schools who operate in defiance of lockdown regulations.
The ATDF is scheduled to continue protest action, after hundreds of its members protested against the hiring of foreign nationals in the Durban CBD yesterday.
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly is appealing to Pres. Ramaphosa to intervene calling trucking violence an outright war on the SA economy and its citizens