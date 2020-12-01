World Aids Day: Managing HIV and diabetes

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
GBV: Take This Thread
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lynn Madeley - CEO of Havas Southern African and patron of Take This Thread at ...
Today at 05:10
ATM on its motion of no confidence against Pres. Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mxolisi Makhubu - Spokesperson at African Transformation Movement
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Circuit breakers the mini lockdown needed for hotspots
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Call for transparency in car sales as patched up wrecks re-sold to unsuspecting buyers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Green - National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [Acceleration of comfort in style]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Salim Abdool Karim on SA's second wave of Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 07:20
How City plans to keep CBD nightlife Covid compliant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Gov's wage freeze being challenged as unions refuse to settle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 08:21
Why real BBBEE can help nation building
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siya Khumalo
Today at 08:45
SALGA National Members Conference
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Health Justice Initiative wants details of state’s plan to get Covid-19 vaccine to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
ANC Western Cape Cameron Dugmore calls for a public inquiry into baboon management programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Redbushed Fine Foods and Beverages
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karin Crowe
Today at 12:23
Commission on Narcotic Drugs at the UN in Vienna has removed Cannabis from Schedule IV International conventions - SANPUD responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
SALGA crossing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
