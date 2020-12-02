Visa renewal victory for asylum seekers

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence. 3 December 2020 8:49 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December) President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resur... 3 December 2020 6:07 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed. 3 December 2020 4:43 PM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Visa renewal victory for asylum seekers

Visa renewal victory for asylum seekers

2 December 2020 5:47 AM

Home Affairs has been interdicted from implementing certain provisions of the Refugees Act and new regulations, which sought to return asylum seekers back to their home country for being a month late in renewing a visa.

The Western Cape High Court judgment was handed down by Judge Elizabeth Baartman on Monday will give them an opportunity to do so without the fear of being treated as an illegal foreigner and returned home.

Sally Gandar is the Head of Advocacy and Legal Advisor at the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town.


Circuit breakers the mini lockdown needed for hotspots

3 December 2020 9:21 AM

Circuit breakers form part of five-point plan from the department of health that Premier Alan Winde be presented to the provincial cabinet on Tuesday for adoption.

Professor Burtram Fielding, molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at UWC will explain what are circuit breakers and how they could help ease off the rise of infections in hotspots.

ATM on its motion of no confidence against Pres. Ramaphosa

3 December 2020 6:11 AM

Parliament will debate on a motion of no confidence against President Ramaphosa. The African Transformation Movement filed the motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa in February this year which was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Despite some parties saying they will not support the motion, Mxolisi Makhubu, spokesperson for the African Transformation Movement discusses their reasons for filing the motion.

GBV: Take This Thread

3 December 2020 5:12 AM

Take This Thread is a movement aimed at helping break the pattern of abuse by focusing on helping survivors of gender-based violence achieve financial independence. In partnership with People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA),

Take This Thread uses creativity, skills development, psychosocial support and entrepreneurship to raise awareness of the pattern of abuse.

Guest: Lynn Madeley - CEO of Havas Southern African and patron of Take This Thread

Strange weather occurrence in Soweto

2 December 2020 11:52 AM

Jerome, who lives in Soweto called in to ask The Early Breakfast's weather correspondent, Puseletso Mofokeng a question about a strange weather occurence that happened overnight in the Soweto area.

Government urgently needs alcohol restrictions in place ahead of the festive season

2 December 2020 6:29 AM

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) calls on Government to urgently put alcohol restrictions in place ahead of the festive season. This is because increased social activities over this period, especially those that can be described as ‘super-spreader’ events, are likely to result in a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Maurice Smithers is Director at South African Alcohol Policy Alliance

GBV: Namola making SA feel a little safer

2 December 2020 5:18 AM

Guest: James Bell - Head of Sales ans Corporate

World Aids Day: Managing HIV and diabetes

1 December 2020 6:47 AM

A growing number of people with HIV are developing noncommunicable diseases – especially among SA's poor populations in low urban socio-economic setting and rural areas.

Dr Edna Bosire conducted a ethnographic study to get a better understanding of how patients are impacted by the lack of integration in the public health system.

Dr. Edna N Bosire is a researcher in the Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit (DPHRU) & DSI NRF Centre of Excellence in Human Development., University of the Witwatersrand

ADTF to meet with the Department of Labour and the Road Freight Association

1 December 2020 5:53 AM

The war on South Africa’s freight road sector continues unabated. All Truck Drivers Foundation, who has denied involvement in the trucking violence, marched last week for their demands to be put in place by December 1 or the sector will face more disruptions.

ATDF general secretary Sifiso Nyathi discusses this and their sectorial meeting with Road Freight Association later today.

GBV: Sonke Gender Justice's Safe Ride Campaign

1 December 2020 5:19 AM

Sonke Gender Justice and the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) have been running the Safe Ride campaign since 2016, which is aimed at preventing and responding to the abuse of women and girls at the hands of taxi personnel, including drivers and queue marshals.

Sonke Gender Justice community education and mobilisation unit manager, Nonhlanhla Skosana explains why a safe ride is still a major concern for woman and children.

Trending

Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

Local Business

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

Business Politics

Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system

Local

'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

Local

EWN Highlights

READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on containing COVID-19

3 December 2020 8:50 PM

President declares NMB a COVID-19 hotspot, introduces more restrictions

3 December 2020 8:18 PM

Matshela Koko claims Ramaphosa interfered with Eskom’s board to get him fired

3 December 2020 7:47 PM

