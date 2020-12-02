Visa renewal victory for asylum seekers

Home Affairs has been interdicted from implementing certain provisions of the Refugees Act and new regulations, which sought to return asylum seekers back to their home country for being a month late in renewing a visa.



The Western Cape High Court judgment was handed down by Judge Elizabeth Baartman on Monday will give them an opportunity to do so without the fear of being treated as an illegal foreigner and returned home.



Sally Gandar is the Head of Advocacy and Legal Advisor at the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town.