Government urgently needs alcohol restrictions in place ahead of the festive season

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) calls on Government to urgently put alcohol restrictions in place ahead of the festive season. This is because increased social activities over this period, especially those that can be described as ‘super-spreader’ events, are likely to result in a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Maurice Smithers is Director at South African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Circuit breakers form part of five-point plan from the department of health that Premier Alan Winde be presented to the provincial cabinet on Tuesday for adoption.
Professor Burtram Fielding, molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at UWC will explain what are circuit breakers and how they could help ease off the rise of infections in hotspots.
Parliament will debate on a motion of no confidence against President Ramaphosa. The African Transformation Movement filed the motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa in February this year which was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Despite some parties saying they will not support the motion, Mxolisi Makhubu, spokesperson for the African Transformation Movement discusses their reasons for filing the motion.
Take This Thread is a movement aimed at helping break the pattern of abuse by focusing on helping survivors of gender-based violence achieve financial independence. In partnership with People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA),
Take This Thread uses creativity, skills development, psychosocial support and entrepreneurship to raise awareness of the pattern of abuse.
Guest: Lynn Madeley - CEO of Havas Southern African and patron of Take This Thread
Jerome, who lives in Soweto called in to ask The Early Breakfast's weather correspondent, Puseletso Mofokeng a question about a strange weather occurence that happened overnight in the Soweto area.
Home Affairs has been interdicted from implementing certain provisions of the Refugees Act and new regulations, which sought to return asylum seekers back to their home country for being a month late in renewing a visa.
The Western Cape High Court judgment was handed down by Judge Elizabeth Baartman on Monday will give them an opportunity to do so without the fear of being treated as an illegal foreigner and returned home.
Sally Gandar is the Head of Advocacy and Legal Advisor at the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town.
Guest: James Bell - Head of Sales and Corporate
A growing number of people with HIV are developing noncommunicable diseases – especially among SA's poor populations in low urban socio-economic setting and rural areas.
Dr Edna Bosire conducted a ethnographic study to get a better understanding of how patients are impacted by the lack of integration in the public health system.
Dr. Edna N Bosire is a researcher in the Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit (DPHRU) & DSI NRF Centre of Excellence in Human Development., University of the Witwatersrand
The war on South Africa’s freight road sector continues unabated. All Truck Drivers Foundation, who has denied involvement in the trucking violence, marched last week for their demands to be put in place by December 1 or the sector will face more disruptions.
ATDF general secretary Sifiso Nyathi discusses this and their sectorial meeting with Road Freight Association later today.
Sonke Gender Justice and the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) have been running the Safe Ride campaign since 2016, which is aimed at preventing and responding to the abuse of women and girls at the hands of taxi personnel, including drivers and queue marshals.
Sonke Gender Justice community education and mobilisation unit manager, Nonhlanhla Skosana explains why a safe ride is still a major concern for woman and children.