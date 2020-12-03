Circuit breakers the mini lockdown needed for hotspots

The Market Theatre re-opens with the debut the multi-award-winning Xhosa production “Xova”. Xova unravels the story of a young woman who comes from a heavily disadvantaged family. She brings a child into a fatherless home. Her husband abandons the family after being retrenched from his job and he has no idea of himself being a father. His wife who is in her early 20s, is left to fend for her young family.



Playwright John Komani, who wrote and directed speaks to Africa about this debut.



https://markettheatre.co.za/productions/multi-award-winning-xhosa-production-xova-debuts-at-the-market-theatre-for-a-limited-season

arrow_forward