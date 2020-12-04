GBV Fundraising events through fitness

This week, your resident Fitness Enthusiast – Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses how people are using their fitness as tools to benefit the fight against Gender-Based Violence.
From yoga to walking, and cycling too, find out more about how you can give back to the movement that's helping and saving lives, by supporting these events.
Guest: Mathanzima Mweli Director General at Department Of Basic EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
The first of three ODIs between Proteas and Engliand was called off yesterday after two members of the England touring team returned “unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests.” IOL Sports Correspondent, Zaahier Adams speaks to Africa Melane what this means for the rest of the ODI series.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sixteen Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children is traditionally focused on victims/survivors and perpetrators, with the aim of raising awareness around gender based violence and encouraging victims to seek help. A new campaign, #16Days16Fails, is shifting the narrative to include systemic failures and secondary traumatisation within systems that are supposed to help victims of violence. Lenina Rasool is one of the founders of the campaign and a producer of The Womxn Show on Cape Town TVLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Market Theatre re-opens with the debut the multi-award-winning Xhosa production “Xova”. Xova unravels the story of a young woman who comes from a heavily disadvantaged family. She brings a child into a fatherless home. Her husband abandons the family after being retrenched from his job and he has no idea of himself being a father. His wife who is in her early 20s, is left to fend for her young family.
Playwright John Komani, who wrote and directed speaks to Africa about this debut.
https://markettheatre.co.za/productions/multi-award-winning-xhosa-production-xova-debuts-at-the-market-theatre-for-a-limited-season
In his address to the nation, updating the covid-19 response strategy, Pres Ramaphosa said traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape provided a risk-adjusted plan to continue initiation. This however would still be forbidden in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Contralesa president, Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena speaks to Africa Melane to provide more detail on the risk adjusted plan.
Nelson Mandela Bay, officially a covid-19 hotspot area in the country, will have alcohol restrictions implemented from 4 December. Sale of alcohol is only permitted between 10:00 to 18:00 from Mondays to Thursdays and no on-site consumption will be allowed after 10 pm.
Lucky Ntimane, Representative of the Alcohol Industry gives Africa Melane a response on these changes.
Circuit breakers form part of five-point plan from the department of health that Premier Alan Winde be presented to the provincial cabinet on Tuesday for adoption.
Professor Burtram Fielding, molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at UWC will explain what are circuit breakers and how they could help ease off the rise of infections in hotspots.
Parliament will debate on a motion of no confidence against President Ramaphosa. The African Transformation Movement filed the motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa in February this year which was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Despite some parties saying they will not support the motion, Mxolisi Makhubu, spokesperson for the African Transformation Movement discusses their reasons for filing the motion.
Take This Thread is a movement aimed at helping break the pattern of abuse by focusing on helping survivors of gender-based violence achieve financial independence. In partnership with People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA),
Take This Thread uses creativity, skills development, psychosocial support and entrepreneurship to raise awareness of the pattern of abuse.
Guest: Lynn Madeley - CEO of Havas Southern African and patron of Take This Thread