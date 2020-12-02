GBV: Namola making SA feel a little safer

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:45
16 days of activism,domestic workers and how to ensure a safe working environment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Moore - Md at Mining Indaba.
Today at 12:10
SIU raids National Lotteries offices
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:15
GDP figures
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Mr Risenga Maluleke- Statistician-General
Today at 12:23
In memory of Dawn Lindberg:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sello Maake Ka-Ncube - Actor at ...
Today at 12:27
Inquiry into whether Judge John Hlophe is fit to hold office has begun - Judges Matter explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at Judges Matter
Today at 12:37
Olympics 2024: Breakdancing confirmed as new sport for Paris games
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lungani Zama
Today at 12:40
Covid-19: Now for the good news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Follow up: the true cost of homelessness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - New magazine encourages positive aging
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terena le Roux
Today at 14:40
Three Trees Christmas Carols event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Morkel
Today at 14:50
Music with Kyle September
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle September
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Latest Local
MEC Fritz condemns stoning of suspected gang member by Manenberg residents Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the reports of apparent vigilantism in Manenberg over the weekend. 8 December 2020 10:24 AM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Why are cherries more expensive this year? Klondyke Cherry Farm explains Late summer has resulted in cherry harvest being three weeks late and so at this stage, there are fewer cherries going to market. 8 December 2020 6:59 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk Latest High Court judgment 'is definitely one of the most important, if not the most important and the most scathing' against her. 8 December 2020 8:02 AM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Politics
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development. 7 December 2020 8:14 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Sport
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 7 December 2020 3:13 PM
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

GBV: Namola making SA feel a little safer

GBV: Namola making SA feel a little safer

2 December 2020 5:18 AM

Guest: James Bell - Head of Sales ans Corporate


SASSA explains appealing an unsuccessful covid-19 grant application

8 December 2020 6:12 AM

Unsuccessful applicants for the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can lodge an appeal before 28 February 2021 to stand a chance of receiving backdated financial assistance. Fanie Sethokga is the General Manager for Grants Administration at SASSA.

No findings of racism at Brackenfell High, EFF responds

8 December 2020 5:31 AM

The Western Cape Education Department has found no evidence of racism at Brackenfell High School's matric function. According to the department's preliminary report there is no evidence that people were excluded based on their race and it has cleared the school of racism for the event. Melikhaya Xego, Western Cape Chairperson for the EFF, who party lead anti-racism protests at the school, gives a response to the findings of the report.

GBV/16 days: Ihata Shelter kicks off Orphans and Vulnerable Children Sponsorship

8 December 2020 5:03 AM

The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a range of programmes geared at educating and empowering vulnerable women and kids. Partnering with Penny Appeal they are adding to their programme, an Orphans and Vulnerable Children Sponsorship, as a means of reducing vulnerability for 50 children in the Western Cape. Nuraan Osman, Ihata Shelter director details more of the OVC sponsorship and its goals.

DBE will defend its decision over matric exam rewrite in court

7 December 2020 10:42 AM

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli Director General at Department Of Basic Education

Proteas vs England ODI Series hangs in the balance after two unconfirmed positive covid-19 tests

7 December 2020 5:51 AM

The first of three ODIs between Proteas and Engliand was called off yesterday after two members of the England touring team returned “unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests.” IOL Sports Correspondent, Zaahier Adams speaks to Africa Melane what this means for the rest of the ODI series.

GBV: 16 days 16 fails

7 December 2020 5:14 AM

Sixteen Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children is traditionally focused on victims/survivors and perpetrators, with the aim of raising awareness around gender based violence and encouraging victims to seek help. A new campaign, #16Days16Fails, is shifting the narrative to include systemic failures and secondary traumatisation within systems that are supposed to help victims of violence. Lenina Rasool is one of the founders of the campaign and a producer of The Womxn Show on Cape Town TV

Multi-award-winning Xhosa production, Xova, debuts at the Market Theatre

4 December 2020 6:40 AM

The Market Theatre re-opens with the debut the multi-award-winning Xhosa production “Xova”. Xova unravels the story of a young woman who comes from a heavily disadvantaged family. She brings a child into a fatherless home. Her husband abandons the family after being retrenched from his job and he has no idea of himself being a father. His wife who is in her early 20s, is left to fend for her young family.

Playwright John Komani, who wrote and directed speaks to Africa about this debut.

https://markettheatre.co.za/productions/multi-award-winning-xhosa-production-xova-debuts-at-the-market-theatre-for-a-limited-season

Initiation summer ceremonies get the go ahead in the Eastern Cape

4 December 2020 6:33 AM

In his address to the nation, updating the covid-19 response strategy, Pres Ramaphosa said traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape provided a risk-adjusted plan to continue initiation. This however would still be forbidden in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Contralesa president, Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena speaks to Africa Melane to provide more detail on the risk adjusted plan.

Representative of the Alcohol Industry responds to alcohol restrictions in covid-19 hotspot

4 December 2020 6:26 AM

Nelson Mandela Bay, officially a covid-19 hotspot area in the country, will have alcohol restrictions implemented from 4 December. Sale of alcohol is only permitted between 10:00 to 18:00 from Mondays to Thursdays and no on-site consumption will be allowed after 10 pm.

Lucky Ntimane, Representative of the Alcohol Industry gives Africa Melane a response on these changes.

GBV Fundraising events through fitness

4 December 2020 6:19 AM

This week, your resident Fitness Enthusiast – Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses how people are using their fitness as tools to benefit the fight against Gender-Based Violence.

From yoga to walking, and cycling too, find out more about how you can give back to the movement that's helping and saving lives, by supporting these events.

Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk

Politics

One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim

Local Opinion

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

Business

UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

8 December 2020 10:30 AM

Nathaniel Julies murder: One accused to hear bail verdict

8 December 2020 10:22 AM

Madikizela warns taxi drivers against not adhering to COVID-19 rules

8 December 2020 10:19 AM

