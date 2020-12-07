DBE will defend its decision over matric exam rewrite in court

Sixteen Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children is traditionally focused on victims/survivors and perpetrators, with the aim of raising awareness around gender based violence and encouraging victims to seek help. A new campaign, #16Days16Fails, is shifting the narrative to include systemic failures and secondary traumatisation within systems that are supposed to help victims of violence. Lenina Rasool is one of the founders of the campaign and a producer of The Womxn Show on Cape Town TV

arrow_forward