GBV/16 days: Ihata Shelter kicks off Orphans and Vulnerable Children Sponsorship

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:56
Ending off with high note! Till next year for the Midday Report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - "Stroop" filmmakers Bonne de Bod and Susan Scott back with new documentary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Susan Scott
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Susan Scott
125
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Those who Live in Cages
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Summer Sun Safety
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Tarryn Jacobs
Guests
Dr Tarryn Jacobs
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 15:10
City cancels events
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 15:40
SA's Live music industry decimated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gwen Ansell
Guests
Gwen Ansell
125
Today at 16:05
Covid hospital admissions rise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 16:20
Changes to the Children's Act
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Shanaaz Matthews
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Shanaaz Matthews
125
Today at 16:55
Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Brexit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Guests
Gavin Grey
125
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 17:45
Jitsvinger's vernacular spectacular
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 18:09
Big shakeup announced for SA's automotive sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
125
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
Guests
Richard von Geusau
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up