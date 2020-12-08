No findings of racism at Brackenfell High, EFF responds

The Western Cape Education Department has found no evidence of racism at Brackenfell High School's matric function. According to the department's preliminary report there is no evidence that people were excluded based on their race and it has cleared the school of racism for the event. Melikhaya Xego, Western Cape Chairperson for the EFF, who party lead anti-racism protests at the school, gives a response to the findings of the report.