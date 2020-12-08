SASSA explains appealing an unsuccessful covid-19 grant application

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has rejected the election of Nqaba Bhanga as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor. According to a report from the acting city manager Anele Qaba on the council sitting that led to the election of a new mayor, neither the acting city manager nor a person designated by the MEC presided over the election of the acting speaker on 4 December - making the election of an acting speaker “wrongful, unlawful and null and void”

