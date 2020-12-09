Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor invaiid

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
International News
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie McDonald
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:45
LeadSA: Quote this Woman + help women gain agency in the media spotlight
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kathy Magrobi - Founder and director at Quote This Woman (NPO)
Today at 07:10
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Megan Faure - Co-Author Of The Book 'Baby Sense' And A Registered Occupational Therapist at Baby Sense
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Black-owned mosquito spray No Buzz relieves itchiness
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 08:15
Talking Point: White Gold
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Luke Bradford - Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative
Didi Meyer
Today at 08:40
MTN8 Final
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 08:50
JP Duminy
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
JP Duminy
Today at 09:10
The UK report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The movies with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Sara-Jayne's book club: Angela Makholwa - Critical But Stable
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Angela Makholwa
Latest Local
Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 1 on Sunday from 6am Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 12 December 2020 6:50 PM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
Lots of festive eating ahead? How to avoid or deal with a dodgy tummy bug Resident doctor on call, Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg, gives some tips on how to deal with food poisoning this festive season. 12 December 2020 8:20 AM
How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves Author of the book, Becoming Him - A Trans Memoir of Triumph Landa Mabenge opens up about his journey. 12 December 2020 12:03 PM
Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional It was unconstitutional and unnecessary rules the Western Cape High Court. 12 December 2020 6:51 AM
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful. 11 December 2020 5:52 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans. 11 December 2020 2:48 PM
5 Festive Season eating tips: 'Cutting out indulgent treats leads to binging' The Green Dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz provides tips on how to enjoy the celebrations and holidays without guilt. 12 December 2020 10:45 AM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor invaiid

Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor invaiid

9 December 2020 6:14 AM

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has rejected the election of Nqaba Bhanga as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor. According to a report from the acting city manager Anele Qaba on the council sitting that led to the election of a new mayor, neither the acting city manager nor a person designated by the MEC presided over the election of the acting speaker on 4 December - making the election of an acting speaker “wrongful, unlawful and null and void”


The Makers Landing, V&A's new food cornerstone opens today

11 December 2020 6:10 AM

The Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront is an industrial, repurposed space that hopes to support job creation and skills development in the local food industry.Central to the venue is a kitchen incubator space, include a kitchen studio and eventspace; a Makers’ Space, market stalls and eateries. Green is the CEO of the V&A Waterfront

AfriForum to hear outcome on Matric rewrite HC challenge

11 December 2020 5:25 AM

Separate challenges to the matric exam rewrite were be heard together in the Pretoria high court on yesterday. The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and AfriForum and independent pupils are asking the court to halt the impending rewrite of the matric physical science paper 2 and mathematics paper 2 exams. Afriforum attorney, Willie Spies speaks to Africa Melane following there court appearance yesterday.

Fitness with Liezel Van Der Westhuizen: HIIT House

11 December 2020 5:07 AM

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discovered more fitness fun and, is bringing this fresh workout find to you this week – HIIT HOUSE

Catch everything you need to know about the next generation of HIIT Mauy Thai kickboxing, and where to get this workout fix from, here and now!

Dr Glenda Gray explains the allergy warning for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

10 December 2020 6:18 AM

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is advising that people with a history of significant allergic reactions should not have the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine. The advice would extend to those who would normally have reactions to vaccines, medicines, food. Dr Glenda Gray explains this anaphylactoid type reaction

IEC wraps yesterday's by-elections

10 December 2020 5:22 AM

Approximately 170 000 voters were registered to vote for the by-elections yesterday that took place in 24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces yesterday. The polls were being contested by 77 candidates representing 14 political parties along with 18 independent candidates. Masego Sheburi is the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Matters at the IEC, giving Africa Melane a sense of voter turn out and a wrap of voting yesterday.

GBV: Miss SA 2019 Sasha-Lee Laurel talks Brave Heart Bears Initiative

10 December 2020 5:12 AM
Wrap of the ANC NEC meeting

9 December 2020 5:53 AM

The ANC’s three-day national executive committee meeting concluded yesterday, it dealt with various issues including the country’s economy, the state of the party and its resolution for those facing serious charges to step aside. Political analyst, Ongama Mtimka, gives a wrap of big news outcomes from the meeting including secretary-general Ace Magashule presenting himself before the party’s Integrity Commision 12th December .

GBV: Men As Equal Partners Indaba

9 December 2020 5:01 AM

Men As Equal Partners Indaba acknowledges that conversations on gender equality have mainly centered around women, and rightly so, yet men also form a critical element in achieving sustainable gender equality. As perpetrators of gender-based violence preventative and responsive interventions are needed to influence progressive mind-sets of men in the fight against gender-based violence. This is the issue to be tackled at the Men As Equal Partners Indaba - "The Role of Men In Fighting Gender-Based Violence" Papi Sathege is the chairperson of stakeholders (NGO and CBO) in Diepsloot and the team leader of the Diepsloot youth Programme

SASSA explains appealing an unsuccessful covid-19 grant application

8 December 2020 6:12 AM

Unsuccessful applicants for the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can lodge an appeal before 28 February 2021 to stand a chance of receiving backdated financial assistance. Fanie Sethokga is the General Manager for Grants Administration at SASSA.

Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 1 on Sunday from 6am

Local

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Court rules SA lockdown tobacco ban unconstitutional

Local Business Politics

Foreign aid convoy reaches capital of Ethiopia's scarred Tigray

12 December 2020 6:49 PM

ANC integrity commission postpones meeting with Maphatsoe over warning to Zondo

12 December 2020 6:46 PM

DA warns against closing beaches ahead of Ramaphosa's rumoured address

12 December 2020 5:32 PM

