Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor invaiid

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has rejected the election of Nqaba Bhanga as Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor. According to a report from the acting city manager Anele Qaba on the council sitting that led to the election of a new mayor, neither the acting city manager nor a person designated by the MEC presided over the election of the acting speaker on 4 December - making the election of an acting speaker "wrongful, unlawful and null and void"
The Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront is an industrial, repurposed space that hopes to support job creation and skills development in the local food industry.Central to the venue is a kitchen incubator space, include a kitchen studio and eventspace; a Makers' Space, market stalls and eateries. Green is the CEO of the V&A Waterfront
Separate challenges to the matric exam rewrite were be heard together in the Pretoria high court on yesterday. The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and AfriForum and independent pupils are asking the court to halt the impending rewrite of the matric physical science paper 2 and mathematics paper 2 exams. Afriforum attorney, Willie Spies speaks to Africa Melane following there court appearance yesterday.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discovered more fitness fun and, is bringing this fresh workout find to you this week – HIIT HOUSE
Catch everything you need to know about the next generation of HIIT Mauy Thai kickboxing, and where to get this workout fix from, here and now!
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is advising that people with a history of significant allergic reactions should not have the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine. The advice would extend to those who would normally have reactions to vaccines, medicines, food. Dr Glenda Gray explains this anaphylactoid type reaction
Approximately 170 000 voters were registered to vote for the by-elections yesterday that took place in 24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces yesterday. The polls were being contested by 77 candidates representing 14 political parties along with 18 independent candidates. Masego Sheburi is the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Matters at the IEC, giving Africa Melane a sense of voter turn out and a wrap of voting yesterday.
The ANC's three-day national executive committee meeting concluded yesterday, it dealt with various issues including the country's economy, the state of the party and its resolution for those facing serious charges to step aside. Political analyst, Ongama Mtimka, gives a wrap of big news outcomes from the meeting including secretary-general Ace Magashule presenting himself before the party's Integrity Commision 12th December .
Men As Equal Partners Indaba acknowledges that conversations on gender equality have mainly centered around women, and rightly so, yet men also form a critical element in achieving sustainable gender equality. As perpetrators of gender-based violence preventative and responsive interventions are needed to influence progressive mind-sets of men in the fight against gender-based violence. This is the issue to be tackled at the Men As Equal Partners Indaba - "The Role of Men In Fighting Gender-Based Violence" Papi Sathege is the chairperson of stakeholders (NGO and CBO) in Diepsloot and the team leader of the Diepsloot youth Programme
Unsuccessful applicants for the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can lodge an appeal before 28 February 2021 to stand a chance of receiving backdated financial assistance. Fanie Sethokga is the General Manager for Grants Administration at SASSA.