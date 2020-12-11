Fitness with Liezel Van Der Westhuizen: HIIT House

Men As Equal Partners Indaba acknowledges that conversations on gender equality have mainly centered around women, and rightly so, yet men also form a critical element in achieving sustainable gender equality. As perpetrators of gender-based violence preventative and responsive interventions are needed to influence progressive mind-sets of men in the fight against gender-based violence. This is the issue to be tackled at the Men As Equal Partners Indaba - "The Role of Men In Fighting Gender-Based Violence" Papi Sathege is the chairperson of stakeholders (NGO and CBO) in Diepsloot and the team leader of the Diepsloot youth Programme

