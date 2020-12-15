Are we more lax about COVID protocols? How do we change behaviour

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
Guest: Wendy Alberts CEO at Restaurant Association of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and AnalysisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andre Marryatt | Co-owner at Modular Living Homes |LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront is an industrial, repurposed space that hopes to support job creation and skills development in the local food industry.Central to the venue is a kitchen incubator space, include a kitchen studio and eventspace; a Makers’ Space, market stalls and eateries. Green is the CEO of the V&A WaterfrontLISTEN TO PODCAST
Separate challenges to the matric exam rewrite were be heard together in the Pretoria high court on yesterday. The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and AfriForum and independent pupils are asking the court to halt the impending rewrite of the matric physical science paper 2 and mathematics paper 2 exams. Afriforum attorney, Willie Spies speaks to Africa Melane following there court appearance yesterday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discovered more fitness fun and, is bringing this fresh workout find to you this week – HIIT HOUSE
Catch everything you need to know about the next generation of HIIT Mauy Thai kickboxing, and where to get this workout fix from, here and now!
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is advising that people with a history of significant allergic reactions should not have the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine. The advice would extend to those who would normally have reactions to vaccines, medicines, food. Dr Glenda Gray explains this anaphylactoid type reactionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Approximately 170 000 voters were registered to vote for the by-elections yesterday that took place in 24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces yesterday. The polls were being contested by 77 candidates representing 14 political parties along with 18 independent candidates. Masego Sheburi is the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Matters at the IEC, giving Africa Melane a sense of voter turn out and a wrap of voting yesterday.LISTEN TO PODCAST