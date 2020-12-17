Impact of beach closures on Garden Route Tourism

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:40
SA'S NEW INFECTIONS BREACH 10,000 MARK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 09:50
Garden Route Hotspot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mark Willense
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Mauritius offers ‘no strings attached’ long-stay visas
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
Today at 10:33
“50 People Who F***d Up South Africa: The Lost Decade”.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who Messed Up the World' at ...
Tim Richman - Co-Author at Two Dogs
Today at 10:45
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
South African in wheelchair inspires with his training video!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Darren Thomas
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
ZOOM LIsa Bari
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:50
'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AfriForum says beach ban breaches basic human rights The lobby group is taking the government to court over the closing of beaches in KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route. 17 December 2020 9:37 AM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
View all Local
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route be... 16 December 2020 1:04 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule “It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN. 15 December 2020 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
View all Business
Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore Take the plunge and try something new! Here are seven waterfalls and natural pools that you should try in the Western Cape this su... 16 December 2020 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty "There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission). 15 December 2020 2:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Impact of beach closures on Garden Route Tourism

Impact of beach closures on Garden Route Tourism

17 December 2020 7:40 AM

Guest: Lusanda Menze |  Executive Manager for Planning and Economic Development at Garden Route District Municipality 


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Police Ministry reports on COVID-19 compliance on Reconciliation Day

17 December 2020 7:32 AM

Guest: Lirandza Themba | Police Ministry Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health CANSA urges you to be protective about your skin

17 December 2020 7:27 AM

Guest: Cara Noble | National relationship manager for Services Programme at Cancer                     Association of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of closing Durban beaches on tourism

16 December 2020 6:52 AM

Guest: Phillip Sithole | Deputy City Manager for Economic Development and Planning at eThekwini Tourism 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Sector unions lose court bid

16 December 2020 6:46 AM

Guest: Jannie Rossouw | Interim Head at Wits Business School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Debt Management strategies to help you become debt free in 2021

16 December 2020 6:41 AM

Guest: Tsungai Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are we more lax about COVID protocols? How do we change behaviour

15 December 2020 7:11 AM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RASA responds to stricter curfew on restaurants and bars

15 December 2020 7:06 AM

Guest: Wendy Alberts CEO at Restaurant Association of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape to close beaches and parks during the festive season

14 December 2020 7:33 AM

Guest: Prof Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for Epidemiological              Modelling and Analysis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Shipping containers now modern eco-friendly homes

14 December 2020 7:27 AM

Guest: Andre  Marryatt | Co-owner  at Modular Living Homes |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches

Politics

'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

Business Local Lifestyle

Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde

Local

EWN Highlights

Mokonyane apologises to Manuel over Umgeni Water allegations

17 December 2020 9:13 AM

Mkhwebane’s office shifts focus away from her perjury charges

17 December 2020 8:31 AM

Tough times persist as banks process debit orders earlier than usual

17 December 2020 8:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA